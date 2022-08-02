BTG changes portfolio strategy and focuses on discount brick real estate funds – Money Times

O BTG Pactual removed the only real estate fund (FII) from shopping center of your recommended wallet for august. At the same time, the bank increased its exposure to the corporate slabs.

The change is part of the change in strategy for BTG’s FII portfolio. After decreasing exposure to brick funds, that is, assets that invest directly in real estatethe bank believes that now is the time to increase its position in the segment.

In a report published this Monday (1st), analysts Daniel Marinelli and Matheus Oliveira explain that change will occur through two strategies:

• Focus on relative discounted brick assets;

• Migration from paper allocation, ie, FIIs that invest in real estate financial assets, to brick.

The first point of Marinelli e Oliveira’s strategy has already been put into practice, with the removal of the FII Vinci Shopping Centers (VISC11)which represented 5% of BTG’s portfolio, and the increase in the weight of BTG Pactual Corporate Office (BRCR11) and CSHG Real Estate (HGRE11) by 2% and 3%, respectively.

“Our movement out of Vinci Shopping Centers is basically guided by the high discount of the corporate slabs segment, concomitant with the 6.2% increase in VISC11 in the last 6 months”, clarified the duo.

Check out BTG Pactual’s recommended portfolio for August:

Background ticker Segment Weight Annualized dividend return BTG Pactual BTCR11 receivables 12.5% 15.6% RBR Asset RBRR11 receivables 7.5% 15.5% kinea KNCR11 receivables 17.5% 13.5% BTG Pactual FEXC11 receivables 2.5% 16.5% Captaincy CPTS11 receivables 8.0% 15.0% CSHG HGCR11 receivables 5.0% 13.9% Vinc VILG11 Logistics Warehouses 7.5% 9.2% HSI HSLG11 Logistics Warehouses 7.5% 9.6% bresco BRCO11 Logistics Warehouses 2.5% 7.8% RBR Asset RBRP11 Hybrid 5.0% 10.6% BTG Pactual BRCR11 Corporate Slabs 8.0% 9.9% Rio Bravo RCRB11 Corporate Slabs 6.0% 6.9% CSHG HGRE11 Corporate Slabs 8.0% 7.6% BTG Pactual BTRA11 agribusiness 2.5% 10.8%

For August, the bank has 53% of the portfolio allocated to receivables; 22%, in corporate buildings; 17.5%, in sheds; 5% in hybrid and 2.5% in agribusiness. In addition, the portfolio’s annualized dividend return averages 11.6%.

