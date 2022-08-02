BTG changes portfolio strategy and focuses on discount brick real estate funds – Money Times

O BTG Pactual removed the only real estate fund (FII) from shopping center of your recommended wallet for august. At the same time, the bank increased its exposure to the corporate slabs.
The change is part of the change in strategy for BTG’s FII portfolio. After decreasing exposure to brick funds, that is, assets that invest directly in real estatethe bank believes that now is the time to increase its position in the segment.
In a report published this Monday (1st), analysts Daniel Marinelli and Matheus Oliveira explain that change will occur through two strategies:
• Focus on relative discounted brick assets;
• Migration from paper allocation, ie, FIIs that invest in real estate financial assets, to brick.
The first point of Marinelli e Oliveira’s strategy has already been put into practice, with the removal of the FII Vinci Shopping Centers (VISC11)which represented 5% of BTG’s portfolio, and the increase in the weight of BTG Pactual Corporate Office (BRCR11) and CSHG Real Estate (HGRE11) by 2% and 3%, respectively.
“Our movement out of Vinci Shopping Centers is basically guided by the high discount of the corporate slabs segment, concomitant with the 6.2% increase in VISC11 in the last 6 months”, clarified the duo.
Check out BTG Pactual’s recommended portfolio for August:
|Background
|ticker
|Segment
|Weight
|Annualized dividend return
|BTG Pactual
|BTCR11
|receivables
|12.5%
|15.6%
|RBR Asset
|RBRR11
|receivables
|7.5%
|15.5%
|kinea
|KNCR11
|receivables
|17.5%
|13.5%
|BTG Pactual
|FEXC11
|receivables
|2.5%
|16.5%
|Captaincy
|CPTS11
|receivables
|8.0%
|15.0%
|CSHG
|HGCR11
|receivables
|5.0%
|13.9%
|Vinc
|VILG11
|Logistics Warehouses
|7.5%
|9.2%
|HSI
|HSLG11
|Logistics Warehouses
|7.5%
|9.6%
|bresco
|BRCO11
|Logistics Warehouses
|2.5%
|7.8%
|RBR Asset
|RBRP11
|Hybrid
|5.0%
|10.6%
|BTG Pactual
|BRCR11
|Corporate Slabs
|8.0%
|9.9%
|Rio Bravo
|RCRB11
|Corporate Slabs
|6.0%
|6.9%
|CSHG
|HGRE11
|Corporate Slabs
|8.0%
|7.6%
|BTG Pactual
|BTRA11
|agribusiness
|2.5%
|10.8%
For August, the bank has 53% of the portfolio allocated to receivables; 22%, in corporate buildings; 17.5%, in sheds; 5% in hybrid and 2.5% in agribusiness. In addition, the portfolio’s annualized dividend return averages 11.6%.
