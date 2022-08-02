BTG changes portfolio strategy and focuses on discount brick real estate funds – Money Times

Bank bets on discounted office FIIs for August (Image: Money Times/ Márcio Juliboni)

O BTG Pactual removed the only real estate fund (FII) from shopping center of your recommended wallet for august. At the same time, the bank increased its exposure to the corporate slabs.

The change is part of the change in strategy for BTG’s FII portfolio. After decreasing exposure to brick funds, that is, assets that invest directly in real estatethe bank believes that now is the time to increase its position in the segment.

In a report published this Monday (1st), analysts Daniel Marinelli and Matheus Oliveira explain that change will occur through two strategies:

• Focus on relative discounted brick assets;
• Migration from paper allocation, ie, FIIs that invest in real estate financial assets, to brick.

The first point of Marinelli e Oliveira’s strategy has already been put into practice, with the removal of the FII Vinci Shopping Centers (VISC11)which represented 5% of BTG’s portfolio, and the increase in the weight of BTG Pactual Corporate Office (BRCR11) and CSHG Real Estate (HGRE11) by 2% and 3%, respectively.

“Our movement out of Vinci Shopping Centers is basically guided by the high discount of the corporate slabs segment, concomitant with the 6.2% increase in VISC11 in the last 6 months”, clarified the duo.

Check out BTG Pactual’s recommended portfolio for August:

BackgroundtickerSegmentWeightAnnualized dividend return
BTG PactualBTCR11receivables12.5%15.6%
RBR AssetRBRR11receivables7.5%15.5%
kineaKNCR11receivables17.5%13.5%
BTG PactualFEXC11receivables2.5%16.5%
CaptaincyCPTS11receivables8.0%15.0%
CSHGHGCR11receivables5.0%13.9%
VincVILG11Logistics Warehouses7.5%9.2%
HSIHSLG11Logistics Warehouses7.5%9.6%
brescoBRCO11Logistics Warehouses2.5%7.8%
RBR AssetRBRP11Hybrid5.0%10.6%
BTG PactualBRCR11Corporate Slabs8.0%9.9%
Rio BravoRCRB11Corporate Slabs6.0%6.9%
CSHGHGRE11Corporate Slabs8.0%7.6%
BTG PactualBTRA11agribusiness2.5%10.8%

For August, the bank has 53% of the portfolio allocated to receivables; 22%, in corporate buildings; 17.5%, in sheds; 5% in hybrid and 2.5% in agribusiness. In addition, the portfolio’s annualized dividend return averages 11.6%.

