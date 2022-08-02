“Business at SPFC can go out until…”; Vítor Pereira ‘slashes’ striker and Ceni approves hiring; salary is R$ 250 thousand per month

Tricolor coach gave approval for negotiations that are still at an early stage with the rival of Parque São Jorge

Ceará and Santos had previously expressed interest in Mateus Vital. This Monday (1), it was reported that Corinthians – which previously only accepted definitive sales – already admits that it can release the striker for free and this attracted the Sao Paulo. Portal report GOAL informs that Tricolor, with the endorsement of Rogério Ceni, is evaluating a move for this window.

“Conversations about a possible transfer of the athlete to Morumbi are still at an early stage, but it is something that already involves both directors. The deal can be done until the end of the national transfer window, on August 18. Ceni believes he can to use Vital in the squad during the current season,” informed colleagues Thiago Fernandes and Raul Moura.

With a contract until December 2023, Vital is not in Vítor Pereira’s plans, who did not list him for any match. At first, Corinthians wants to negotiate it and seeks compensation, be it financial, with the maintenance of part of the player’s rights or an exchange of athletes.

Today, Mateus Vital receives around R$ 250 thousand monthly salary at Corinthians. Last season, the striker played on loan at Panathinaikos, from Greece, where he was the local champion. He returned to Brazil in June and is listed in the IDB, but has been passed over by Vítor Pereira.