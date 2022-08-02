Caio Castro goes to court against restaurant that took advantage of controversy for marketing | famous

The story involving the actor Caio Castro and his somewhat controversial statement in a recent interview, where he stated that hated having the obligation of having to pay the restaurant bill for her companions, won a new chapter this Monday (1). After being highly criticized on the web, and even becoming a meme because of his lines, the actor decided to put a stop to the restaurants that are taking advantage of the situation to profit on top.

Through social networks, Caio Castro made a point of making it clear to the owner of one of the restaurants that used his image as publicity for the establishment, who will sue him. “Millions marketing accompanied by a court notification for image misuse, promotion of the week”declared the actor in the restaurant’s comments.

In the publication in question, the restaurant used a photo of the actor without authorization, in addition to the following sentence to promote its products: “It’s so cheap that even Caio Castro will pay!”. After the publication went viral on social media and reached the actor, the restaurant deleted the publication to avoid further damage.

However, even with all the negative repercussions surrounding his statements, Caio Castro will use the controversy to his advantage and profit from it. According to journalist Matheus Baldi, the actor closed an advertising agreement with a famous brand of benefits for restaurants, in which customers will be able to eat two courses in the establishment of their choice, and pay the price of one. The actor has not yet officially commented on the marketing strategy, however, the news has already reverberated in the four corners of the internet.

In the comments of the news, the actor was applauded for the marketing strategy. “Pure marketing!!!! Super smart he viral campaign. Shows how viral marketing can be leveraged in multiple opportunities”commented the digital content creator, Helinho Calfat.

However, there were also people who thought it was absurd that the boy was earning a lot of money on top of a controversial speech. “You’ll still earn more money with speech… Yeah, the water really flows into the sea!”, criticized an internet user. “It’s only poor people who get into controversy and lose [emoji de risadas]”joked another netizen.