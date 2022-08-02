Caio Castro will sue anyone who advertises the dinner controversy

Many establishments took a ride on Caio Castro’s statements about who should pay the bill during a meeting, and launched promotions, made memes and used the controversy to boost sales. However, the marketing strategy did not please the actor at all, who now promises to sue and take all appropriate legal measures against establishments that are using his image, according to him, unduly.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @caiocastroCaio Castro gets angry and says he will sue brands for using dinner controversy

“The marketing of millions accompanied by a judicial notification for misuse of image, promotion of the week”, wrote Caio Castro in the comments of a publication by a fish and seafood restaurant, which announced a shrimp promotion “so cheap that even Caio Castro will pay.”

In the promotional banner, in addition to citing the actor in the slogan, the restaurant also used a photo of him.

Controversy over who pays the dinner bill

Caio Castro participated in the Sua Brother podcast, and gave his opinion on the idea that a man should pay the bill on a date and said he was bothered by the fact that ‘most people’ see this as an ‘obligation’.

“What’s the difference between paying the bill and having to pay the bill? This feeling of having to support, having to pay… I don’t have to do shit bothers me a lot. I make a point of calling you for dinner, I go to the bathroom, I already pay the bill… It’s not even enough, it’s already settled… Now, you asked for the bill and you didn’t move and you never asked, as if I had that role? You are not my daughter,” said the actor.

The statement quickly went viral on social media and became controversial, several days passed and until this Tuesday, there are debates and memes about who should pay the bill at the meeting.