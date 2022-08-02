Caixa releases new FGTS anniversary withdrawal; see if you can withdraw the money

As of this Monday (1), a new group was released by Caixa Econômica Federal to carry out the FGTS birthday withdrawal (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço), a modality that allows workers to withdraw part of their FGTS account balance, annually, in the month of their birthday. It is possible to receive from 5% to 50% of the total sum during the years worked.

Those born in August were allowed to make the birthday withdrawal from this week, who will be able to withdraw the money until October 31. Those born in June and July are also free to withdraw the resource – in these cases, however, the deadlines end earlier.

Check out the full 2022 FGTS anniversary withdrawal calendar below:

Birthday month period to withdraw January 01/03 to 03/31 February 02/01 to 04/29 March 03/02 to 05/31 April 01/04 to 30/06 May 05/02 to 07/29 June 01/06 to 31/08 July 01/07 to 30/09 August 08/01 to 10/31 September 9/1 to 11/30 October 10/03 to 12/30 November 11/01 to 01/31/2023 December 12/01 to 02/28/2023

What is the difference between birthday withdrawal and termination withdrawal?

Withdrawal-Termination – system in which the worker, when dismissed without just cause, is entitled to the full withdrawal of the FGTS account, including the termination fine, when due. This is the standard modality in which the worker enters the FGTS

– system in which the worker, when dismissed without just cause, is entitled to the full withdrawal of the FGTS account, including the termination fine, when due. This is the standard modality in which the worker enters the FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal – optional system where annually, in the birthday month, the worker can withdraw part of his FGTS balance. If the worker is fired, he will only be able to withdraw the amount referring to the termination fine and will not be able to withdraw the full amount from the account.

How to join the FGTS anniversary withdrawal?

Adherence to the modality is optional and those who do not opt ​​for it will remain in the withdrawal-withdrawal system, which is the standard system. Caixa warns that it is important to know the characteristics of each modality when opting for the anniversary withdrawal.

In case of dismissal, workers who have opted for the anniversary withdrawal will only withdraw the amount referring to the termination fine. The remaining balance in the FGTS account can be withdrawn in future anniversaries withdrawals. Those who remained in the termination withdrawal will be entitled to the full withdrawal of the FGTS account, including the termination fine, when due.

FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal Loan

Workers who choose the FGTS anniversary withdrawal can contract a loan from qualified financial institutions, using the amount to which they are entitled annually as a guarantee.

In the FGTS application, the worker can simulate the maximum loan amount that can be contracted with financial institutions, with the anniversary withdrawal as a guarantee.

Caixa, for example, has a line of credit that allows for the advance of up to five installments of the anniversary withdrawal to which the customer is entitled to withdraw annually in the month of his/her birthday. The loan interest rate is 1.49% per month. Learn how to apply.

To receive more news about social benefits, join our groups on Facebook and telegram