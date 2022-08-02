“Can crimp”; André Hernan does not hesitate and exposes the possibility of Mateus Vital transferring to São Paulo

Player will no longer play for Corinthians and the journalist spoke of the possibility of Rogério Ceni being able to count on the midfielder

São Paulo, which has been having a good season so far, even if it hasn’t been having a good phase in the Brasileirão, is also active in the market. After bringing in midfielder Giuliano Galoppo and goalkeeper Felipe Alves, Tricolor is taking great strides to close on loan with striker Nahuel Bustos and still dreams of defender Nahuel Ferraresi.

And on the afternoon of this Monday (1) the midfielder Mateus Vital was offered to São Paulo. The player, who belongs to Corinthians and has a contract with the alvinegro club until 2023, was on loan to Panathinaikos, from Greece. The player, who will not be in Vitor Pereira’s team, would be liked by Rogério Ceni, according to the report team of the portal Goal.com. However, the professional’s destiny must be far from Morumbi.

According to the journalist André Hernan, São Paulo has no intention of bringing the Corinthians midfielder to Morumbi. The reporter informed that he spoke with two sources and both revealed that there is no possibility of the midfielder being hired by President Julio Casares. It is worth remembering that the board’s idea is to withdraw from the ball market as soon as they manage to complete the operation with striker Nahuel Bustos and defender Nahuel Ferraresi. ‘

“About Matheus Vital at SPFC, my investigations led to two answers! The first says: “Zero chance” and the second said: “Don’t come, you can nail”, concluded the journalist. Mateus Vital, who is training separately at the club, also has the interest of Santos, another rival of Tricolor Paulista.