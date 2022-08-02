Carlos Alberto assumes what he heard from a doctor: “There is no cure

The veteran revealed that a doctor spoke about his advanced age and that it has no cure

Always very concerned about your health, Carlos Alberto de Nobrega lives in the hospital for routine appointments. Once, the SBT contractor assumed that he asked his doctor what he had and Dr. was direct and straight when speaking: 86 years. “And the worst thing is that there is no cure“, joked the square commander.

Such a revelation happened during “Pod é Nosso”, his new YouTube show. He was interviewing Sérgio Reis and revealed that he strengthened ties with the singer at the hospital. The hook was enough for the presenter to crack a joke about his own health.

Full of good humor, Carlos Alberto mocked: “I asked the doctor: Kalil, what do I have?“, began Carlos Alberto, delivering what he heard from the doctor: “He said: 86 years“, he explained. “Translation… and the worst thing is that there is no cure, right?“, fired the SBT contractor, laughing on the side of his wife, Renata Nóbrega.

Despite being in his third age, Carlos Alberto shows that he has plenty of vitality. In addition to running A Praça é Nossa, he made a point of entering the digital world with his new podcast alongside his wife, and has already hosted big names such as Celso Portiolli, Eliana and Sonia Abrão.

Even last Monday (01), the commander of Domingo Legal was present and gave details of how he felt when he discovered bladder cancer, in 2021.

“I did a simple resonance, but I found the result to be very copy and paste. I asked for a review of the report. revised. Then I did those touch exams [próstata]. It was smooth,” he began saying.

According to Portiolli, he had left the hospital and was on a phone call with one of the directors of SBT, when he was interrupted by the message that left him very shaken.

“Later, with Dr. Hélio Cruz, he said he saw a polyp in the bladder. The doctor told me I had to take it out urgently. It was cancer. My world collapsed,” he confessed.