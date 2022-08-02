Carol Gattaz reveals ‘scare’ with Zé Roberto’s call and celebrates the call for the Volleyball World Cup – Rádio Itatiaia

The central Carol Gattaz is the big news in the call-up of José Roberto Guimarães for the dispute of the Volleyball World Cup, which takes place in Poland and Holland from the 23rd of September. At 41 years old, the Minas player returns to defend the Brazilian national team after playing in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

After not being part of the group that played in the League of Nations, a tournament in which the team won the silver medal, the athlete revealed that she was surprised by the coach’s call, which took place in recent days.

“When I got a call from Zé, it was a shock. I didn’t expect it, but I was very happy when he called me. I didn’t know what it was about at first, but I was very happy”, he revealed.

This Tuesday (2), Carol Gattaz is already performing in Saquarema for the start of preparation for the international tournament. The center, who has been on vacation since Minas won the Superliga and South American Championship, admits that she is far from the best in physical shape, but will work to get to the World Cup well.

“Of course, physically I’m not in my ideal moment, on the contrary. I trained the physical part on vacation, but I spent two months without touching the ball, without moving around the court. At the same time, I didn’t stop working out. intense, I’ll be able to be better physically and tactically. I’ll do my best for it. You have to be patient in the process until I get to the girls’ condition. I’m focused to get to my best possible”, he said.

From the group of 16 athletes called up for the preparation period, two will be cut before the World Championship dispute. See the full list below:

Lifters: Macris and Roberta

Opposites: Kisy, Lorrayna and Lorenne

Tips: Gabi, Daroit, Ana Cristina, Rosamaria and Tainara

Central: Gattaz, Carolana, Kudiess and Lorena

Liberos: Natinha and Nyeme