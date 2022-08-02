Cartola 2022: Everaldo is the top scorer, and Flamengo dominates the middle of the Betfair Selection #20 | round selection

Everaldo shone too much in América-MG’s comeback victory over Avaí, by 3 to 1. Only the forward scored two goals in the match and ended with 17.70 points , Cartola’s highest score in round #20. He is the only representative of Coelho in the Betfair Selection .

1 of 3 Betfair selection of round #20 — Photo: Infoesporte Betfair selection of round #20 — Photo: Infoesporte

Flamengo constituted a dominance in the midfield sector of the ideal team of the 20th round, with Vidal (17.10), Victor Hugo (14.70) and Lazarus (14.30).

The other representatives of Betfair Selection #20which stayed in 3-4-3 and did 163.22 pointsare:

Daniel (International goalkeeper): 10.50

(International goalkeeper): Marcelo Benevenuto (Fortress defender): 9.50

(Fortress defender): Bruno Mendez (Corinthians defender): 10.70

(Corinthians defender): Luiz Felipe (Santos defender): 15.50

(Santos defender): Mauritius (International midfielder): 16.20

(International midfielder): helinho (Bragantino striker): 13.60

(Bragantino striker): Dudu (Palmeiras striker): 14.60

(Palmeiras striker): Bro Menezes (International coach): 8.82

EVERALDO SHINE WITH 17.70

Everaldo, from América-MG, is the top scorer on Sunday in the 20th round of Cartola 2022.

The score of 17.70 was fired the best of Everaldo in Cartola 2022. In 14 games valid for the game, the América-MG striker came from an average of 2.36 considering the six previous matches.

Everaldo (America-MG) scouts Spots 2 goals 16.00 2 Disarms 2.40 2 fouls suffered 1.00 1 submission out 0.80 2 fouls committed -0.60 9 incomplete passes -0.90 1 yellow card -1.00 TOTAL 17.70

BEST TEAM OF THE ROUND: INTERNATIONAL, WITH 105.82

2 of 3 Inter Group celebrates goal in victory over Atlético-MG — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter Inter group celebrates goal in victory over Atlético-MG – Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter

The best team of the round was Internationalwho has 105.82 points in the 3-0 victory over Atlético-MG. Colorado highlights were:

[MEI] Mauritius: 16.20

[GOL] Daniel: 10.50

[LAT] Busts: 10.00

[LAT] René: 9.40

[TEC] Mano Menezes: 8.82

[ATA] Wanderson: 8.50

CHECK OUT THE VIDEOS OF THE BEST SCORERS OF THE ROUND

3 of 3 Pedro Raul player of Goiás celebrates his goal during a match against Coritiba — Photo: Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF Pedro Raul player of Goiás celebrates his goal during a match against Coritiba — Photo: Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF

Look at him! With the goal scored against Coritiba, Pedro Raul touched Cano in Cartola’s artillery, with 11 goals, against 12 by the Argentine striker of Fluminense;

Zoomed in: Arrascaeta, with six assists, was touching Gustavo Scarpa, but the Palmeiras midfielder tried to give another pass to the goal, in the 2-1 victory over Ceará, and reached eight;

Other lead: in the ranking of submissions defended, Scarpa regained the lead he had lost to Cano. With two FD’s against Ceará, he reached 20 and left the Argentine, who has 19, behind;

It only gives: Hulk tried to turn the leader of submissions out, with four against Internacional, reaching 25, but Scarpa, with two, stayed ahead, with the sum of 27;

The comeback: Marcos Leonardo was once again the most hunted in Cartola. With four fouls received against Fluminense, the young striker from Santos reached 45, surpassing Raniele, from Avaí, who has 44.

At 4 min of the 2nd half – direct red card from Richardson do Ceará against Palmeiras

It hasn’t been a long time since Richardson got his best score in the current edition of the fantasy game. It was in round #17, when he scored 7.30. But now, at #20, came the worst score: -4.10thanks to the red card in the 2-1 defeat to Palmeiras.