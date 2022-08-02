Cartola 2022: Vidal, from Flamengo, pulls in line in the midfielders’ high scoring round | topper

Round #20 of the Brasileirão already has the midfielders as special characters in Cartola . Although the top scorer of the weekend was a striker – the American Everaldo, little cast in fantasy – there was room for several highlights of the sector, which had four of the six best scores until the moment.

Saturday and Sunday games consecrated the meiúca! There was a veteran who shone in the first game with a starter, a young man who had a great performance at Maracanã, a midfielder disguised as a 9 who proved to be top scorer and cry of those who shook the net after the end of a long fast.

Check out below who were the midfielders who gave a show over the weekend:

Vidal, from Flamengo, debuts and is the top scorer on Saturday in the 20th round of Cartola

I wished that Arturo Vidal’s first game as a starter for Flamengo it was with the favorite painting of ten out of ten red-blacks: in front of a packed Maracanã. And, at that time, the experience made the Chilean play totally comfortable in the 4-1 victory over Atlético-GO. An assist and a penalty goal not only paved the way for the outstanding performance, but should also provide a healthy headache for coach Dorival Júnior.

Mauritius (International) – 16.20 points

At 6 min of the 1st half – goal from outside the area by Mauricio do Internacional against Atlético-MG

Mano Menezes’ lineup surprise in the capital colorada victory over Atlético-MG, by 3 to 0, midfielder Maurício was the name of the game at Beira-Rio. He was moved to tears when he opened the scoring for Inter and even amended the third goal of the gaucho triumph. Crying is justified: after all, ended a fast of 23 games without scoring. The last time he had scored was in the tie with 9 de Outubro (EQU), on April 6, for the Copa Sudamericana.

Victor Hugo (Flemish) – 14.70 points

At 49 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area by Victor Hugo do Flamengo against Atlético-GO

If debuting as a starter at Maracanã is already great, imagine with one goal and one assist. These were the symbols of Victor Hugo’s great performance against Atlético-GO. In the midst of a team that has a bunch of renowned players in the sector, the young man trained at Flamengo’s base is increasingly able to show his value and consolidate himself as an option for a team that competes in three competitions in parallel.

Lázaro (Flamengo) – 14.30 points

At 21 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area by Lázaro do Flamengo against Atlético-GO

Lázaro took the field against Dragão with a considerable responsibility: being the man of the area of ​​a team that counts on two strikers scorers of the level of Pedro and Gabigol. Problem? None! The midfielder played in front with Marinho and Everton Cebolinha and did not hesitate, scoring a goal in Flamengo’s victory. Versatility will certainly count in his favor with Dorival Júnior throughout the season.

In addition to the four mentioned, other players in the sector deserve an honorable mention in the round. On Saturday, Gustavo Scarpa was participative as usual in another victory for leader Palmeiras. gave assistance in the 2-1 triumph over Cearáin Fortaleza, scored 13.40 points and helped Verdão stay in the lead in the championship.

returning to sundayVitor Bueno scored the important goal Athletico-PR triumph over São Paulo, 1-0, at Arena da Baixada. The result kept Hurricane in the G-4 despite the triumphs of Flamengo and Internacional. Bueno gave 10.50 points to whoever cast him.

the argentine Benitez made his debut for América-MG entering the middle of the second half of the duel against Avaí. It was enough to give Everaldo precise assistance to score the goal that consolidated Coelho’s 3-1who won the second in a row in the championship. The brother scored five points, a good mark for the few minutes he played.