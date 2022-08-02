Cátia Fonseca opines on Ana Maria Braga’s apology

Cátia Fonseca, on her show ‘Best of the Afternoon’, gave her opinion on Ana Maria Braga’s apology and the way the global deals with its responsibilities.

Ana Maria Braga went through an embarrassing situation live on her program this morning, when images of monkeys appeared at the moment when they were going to talk about the case of racism suffered by the children of Giovanna Ewbank. The presenter fired the person responsible for the mistake and apologized.

Cátia, in one of the segments of her program, said about what happened: “She was catatonic, right? She was looking at the monitor like: ‘Man, what the fuck (not to mention anything else) is this? I can’t believe it'”, began Is it over there. Cátia continued on the subject: “She’s down, right? You see, Ana Maria always has a strong posture and looks at how sad she is, because it’s everything that could not have happened. Although it’s not her responsibility, she Ana Maria knows it’s her team, and the team as I say: when one does, everyone goes”, she said.

Cátia continued talking about the matter, and said: “It’s a team, so is it her responsibility? Yes, she feels responsible, for being the head of the group”.

Ana Maria Braga published her apology on her Twitter, assuring that the person responsible for what happened was fired.