check out the SBT broadcast team

Flamengo visits Corinthians this Tuesday (2), for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals. The game starts at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena. The return match will be on August 9, at Maracanã. For the first game, the broadcast will be on open TV by SBT.

The broadcast team for the game is already set. On social media, Flamengo fans did not like the squad, who considered the professionals much more sympathetic to Corinthians. The SBT team will be as follows.

Narration: Téo José

Comments: Emerson Sheik and Mauro Beting

Arbitration Commentator: Nadine Bastos

Flamengo fan, Sheik is a Corinthians hero

Emerson Sheik will play the role of former player commentator, a tradition of Brazilian sports broadcasts since the 80’s. Emerson has already declared himself red-black, but he is one of the biggest idols of Corinthians. He scored both goals in the historic final over Boca Juniors in 2012.

Read More: Flamengo ranked among the 60 best teams in the world; the best outside Europe

A quick internet search shows Téo José as a Goiás fan and Mauro Beting as a Palmeiras fan. Even so, as they are professionals based in São Paulo, the two are seen by Flamengo fans as more sympathetic to Corinthians.

On Twitter, several profiles identified as Flamengo fans declared that they will watch the match with the television muted.

Follow Ivan Trindade on twitter.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.