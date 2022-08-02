Check the results of Quina 5912 and Lotofácil 2346 this Monday (8/1)

On Monday night (8/1), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: 5912 by Quina, 2587 by Lotofácil, 2346 by Lotomania and 277 by Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | MONDAY, AUGUST 1
  • SUPER SEVEN | MONDAY, AUGUST 1
  • LOTOMANIA | MONDAY, AUGUST 1
  • LOTOFÁCIL | MONDAY, AUGUST 1
Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 19-23-40-53-74.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 9
Column 2: 6
Column 3: two
Column 4: 1
Column 5: 6
Column 6: 9
Column 7: 8

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 4.1 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 09-13-22-23-24-32-36-41-51-52-54-59-67-79-81-82-83-84-89-97.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-04-06-07-08-09-11-13-15-16-19-20-21-22-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

