Chevrolet Launches Seeker SUV, Compass Rival and Cruze Successor

O Chevrolet Cruze, present in Brazil for more than a decade, is close to the end of the line. It still comes from Argentina in hatch and sedan versions. But, with the surge of SUVs in sales, the model will not have a new generation. However, a new “perfect” SUV has emerged in China to replace the medium in the neighboring country. O Chevrolet Seeker have the same size of models as Jeep Compass, Honda ZR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross. In other words, it can be a sure bet for the golden tie brand for one of the fastest growing segments in the Brazilian market.

For now, the new model – which was developed in partnership with SAIC manufacturer – appears as an exclusive SUV for the Chinese market. However, the North American press is already considering his offer in the United States as well. According to Chevrolet, it is an intermediate model in the portfolio. In this way, it will be positioned between the Tracker and the Equinox.

To give you an idea, in terms of size, it is 4.54 meters long by 1.82 meters wide. In turn, the height is 1.56 m and the wheelbase is 2.70 meters. In other words, bigger than the Tracker, the Chevrolet Seeker appears as an average SUV for the range of R$ 150 thousand if it comes to Brazil, which can happen. According to the information, the SUV should already start being sold in China in the coming months. Prices there are yet to be announced.

robust SUV

In terms of style, the Chevrolet Seeker brings an imposing appearance. It stands out for the LED headlights divided into two levels, as well as for the wide grille, which has a chrome “X” design. The set even forms boomerangs in the direction of the fog lights. The front is high, but what draws attention is the slimmer frame, which suggests good aerodynamics and performance. Seen from the front, it looks more like a crossover than an SUV.

At the back, the lanterns have a “C” shape and are in an elevated position. Thus, they enhance the musculature of the model. The bumper is high and the trunk creases bring more sophistication to the SUV. In addition, there is a skidplate with a glossy black finish that conveys sophistication. The porthole glass is slightly angled to give this coupe-inspired silhouette. In the cheaper versions, the wheels are 17″ in two tones. However, the Seeker will have the sportier RS ​​variant (which is in the images), which will have 18″ wheels, in addition to the black roof and version emblems.

modern cabin

Inside, the sportier look continues. The highlight is the two 10.25-inch screens. One is the 100% digital instrument panel, while the other is the multimedia center slightly inclined towards the driver’s side. According to the brand, there is a wireless connection for the Apple CarPlay system, but Android Auto was not mentioned. In addition, there is an induction charger for smartphones and a premium Tune Dynamic sound system.

In addition, the SUV has electric seats, which are equipped with ventilation and heating. In terms of aesthetics, they feature red seams, the same color present in the panel details, which enhances the sporty proposal. Finally, there is a panoramic sunroof.

Engine 1.5

To live up to the bold look, the Chevrolet Seeker will have the same 1.5 turbo petrol of Equinox. The four-cylinder engine with direct injection produces 180 hp of power and promises to offer good performance to the SUV, guaranteeing a top speed of 205 km/h. The transmission is a CVT automatic. In the North American market, it should have all-wheel drive.

