Children create Vakinha Online to treat their mother’s cancer

Rosane Lindemann was diagnosed with bone cancer.

A cancer diagnosis is always a very difficult thing to deal with. Even more so when it comes late. However, community help can bring a happy ending to this story, experienced by Rosane Lindemann, 58, and her children Jennifer, Jefferson and Michael.

About a month and a half ago, Rosane was diagnosed with bone cancer, already in an advanced stage. Because of this, the children created a Vakinha Online, to perform the treatment of their mother, who lives in Ribeirão Areia.

“The drug we are going to try is phosphoethanolamine, the only chance of curing the disease she has. She wouldn’t make it through the chemotherapy sessions as she is only 36kg. As we already spent a lot of money and now had nowhere to go to try this alternative treatment, we decided to open this Vakinha this morning”, says her daughter, Jennifer.

The amount that needs to be raised is R$ 7,000.00, for six months of treatment. “This terrible disease affects far beyond the diagnosed, but also the whole family, friends and those who love the person. We sincerely ask everyone who can help, to get, as soon as possible, this medication, which is our mother’s life”, he concludes.

To help with Vakinha-Online, CLICK HERE.