China is prepared to defend its sovereignty, declares Air Force

China said Sunday that it would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”, referring to Taiwan, as tensions mount over the autonomous island.

The statement was given by Air Force Spokesperson Shen Jinke, quoted by state media, as saying the Air Force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling “the precious island of our motherland”.

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, number three in the presidential line of succession, signaled on Friday the 29th that he was embarking on a trip to Asia. She did not mention Taiwan, but speculation of a visit there has intensified in recent days, fueling tensions.

Pelosi’s office has said she will visit four Asian countries, starting today, not to mention Taiwan amid intense speculation that she may visit the self-governing island claimed by China.

“Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan,” said the deputy’s office.

In April of this year, the president organized a visit to the island, but the trip was postponed after she was infected with the new coronavirus.

Xi Jinping raises the bar with Biden

Communist Party of China (CPC) General Secretary Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden about the US diplomatic visit to Taiwan. Xi and Biden spoke by phone on Thursday 28.

“Those who play with fire end up getting burned,” Xi told Biden. “I hope the American side understands this. China opposes separatist moves towards Taiwan independence and interference from outside forces. The US must honor the one-China principle.”