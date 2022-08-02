Cid Moreira regrets adopting his son: “Biggest mistake I did”

Rodrigo and Roger allege that Cid would have psychiatric problems and would be mistreated and held hostage by Fátima Sampaio, his current wife.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Journalist Cid Moreira once again stated that he does not intend to reconcile with his children, Rodrigo and Roger Moreira, after they filed a lawsuit to interdict their father. “I was thrown in the trash because of money,” the communicator said.

Rodrigo and Roger allege that Cid would have psychiatric problems and would be mistreated and held hostage by Fátima Sampaio, his current wife.

To Quem magazine, Cid pointed out that “the biggest mistake he made in his life” was adopting Roger. “I have no interest in approaching. I have been dishonored. I’m watching a series called Resurrection, which talks a lot about honor, about the word. I got thrown in the trash because of money. And it was the second time they tried. The first one, they made a ripple and such, but in the second one, as the internet grew, it caught fire. But it was all without proof and the people, by audience, opened the doors”, said the journalist.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.