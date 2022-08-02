Cid Moreira says that the ‘biggest mistake’ was to have adopted one of the children

Cid Moreira, 94, again denied any type of reconciliation with his sons Rodrigo and Roger Moreira, after they started a lawsuit to interdict his father and for the journalist’s wife, Fátima Sampaio Moreira, to be investigated for alleged dilapidation of the patrimony. . In view of this, the presenter said that the biggest mistake of his life was to have adopted one of his children.

His son Roger, nephew of his ex-wife, Ulhiana Naumtchyk, with whom he was married for 20 years, was adopted after the encouragement of the journalist’s ex-partner.

“This man (Roger) is my ex-wife’s nephew. His parents are still alive. So he was a smart kid, he played with sound. When I started recording the Bible, it was with him, but I’m a demanding guy and when I don’t like a recording, I repeat it a thousand times, if necessary. I wanted to record it and the guy was reluctant. I thanked him and dismissed him. in an interview with Who.

“Influenced by her, I ended up adopting him out of gratitude, because he was working with me. I don’t know why I did that. It was the biggest mistake I’ve done in my life. This guy goes to the media to say I was malnourished. It’s absurd total, because not even in my childhood, when my father was poor, did we go hungry. A lot of people believed that and I entered a nightmare. But the truth is only one. They went to court and lost”, he continued.

The journalist assured that he has no interest in approaching his children, as, according to him, he was dishonored. “I was thrown in the trash because of money. And it was the second time they tried. The first time, they made a ripple and stuff, but the second time, as the internet grew, it caught fire. But it was all without proof and the people , by audience, the doors were opened”, stated Cid.

According to Cid, he works very hard to this day and has never been sued for failing to pay anything in his entire life. “(…) Talking nonsense around. They wanted to interdict me and take care of me. Fátima is the one who takes care of me, and very well, as you can see. It was a high price I paid for fame. But Roger acted bad since the first time he tried to dishonor me,” he explained.

Understand

The children allege that she took possession of the goods in an “illegal and abusive” way and takes advantage of Cid’s “senility, age and illness, who does not know what he is doing”.

The accusations began in July 2021, when Rodrigo and Roger filed a lawsuit to ask for their father’s interdiction, alleging senility. According to her children, Fátima transferred more than R$40 million that belonged to Cid to her own account and that of relatives, including abroad, sold 11 of his 18 properties and kept the journalist in private prison.

Cid reports that, contrary to what lawyer Angelo Carbone said, he has already proven his sanity. In an interview with Splash, he also said that Rodrigo and Roger “mistaken in a definitive way” motivated by “financial interest”. The ban would take away their right to manage their own assets.

He has already declared that he feels “shame” and that Roger and Rodrigo want to “disrupt his marriage”.

Roger leaked an audio to try to prove that Cid had an affair with Fatima from 2000, when he was still married to Ulhiana Naumtchyk. “Cid hired Fátima as a journalist for a service, but it was clear that it was something else. My mother found out, and the separation was inevitable”, said Roger.

In the audio, Fátima asks if she could keep a room in the presenter’s house to visit his room at night. “She could arrive any moment,” he replies.

roger

Roger was stripped of Cid’s right to inheritance. “You are still my adopted son, because I couldn’t reverse the adoption. I made a document and disowned you. I wrote it in my own hand and signed it. I gathered opinions from health professionals to prove that I’m not senile. It was a mistake to adopt you. I’m happy in knowing that you are being able to support yourself”, said the journalist at the time.

A beauty professional, he says he started living with Cid in 1991, when he was just 14 years old, but was only adopted at 20.

There is a lawsuit by Roger against Cid for homophobia and moral damages. He reports that when he decided to live his life, there was a change in their relationship. The defection would have come after he came out as gay. There are also lawsuits for affective, intellectual abandonment and school evasion by the adopted child.