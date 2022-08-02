Civilians Killed by Bombing During Withdrawal from Kherson Region | World

reproduction Civilians killed by bombing during withdrawal from Kherson region

Three people died after Russian shelling hit a minibus near Kherson carrying fleeing civilians. The information is from “The Guardian”, based on reports from Ukraine’s military.

Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command said the minibus was carrying seven residents of the village of Starosillia, on the outskirts of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson. The injured were hospitalized, according to local media reports.

more weapons

The United States announced on Monday that it would send a new shipment of weapons to Ukraine’s forces, including ammunition for rocket launchers and artillery weapons.

The new $550 million package “will include more ammunition for advanced high mobility rocket systems, also known as HIMARS, as well as ammunition” for artillery, said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

The assistance includes 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, according to a Pentagon statement released by The Guardian.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.

