Close to goodbye, VW Gol returns to sales leadership; see the ranking – 01/08/2022

One of the most important cars in the history of Brazil, and the model that led the sales ranking for the longest time, the Gol is about to say goodbye. Later this year, it will be replaced by the Polo Track. But the veteran will leave in style. In his final act, he returned to the place he held for over 20 years.

In July, Gol returned to the “top of the charts”. The Volkswagen was the best-selling car in Brazil last month. With 11,924 license plates, it surpassed by more than a thousand units the Fiat Strada, which had 10,897 units sold. The data was released by Jato Dynamics.

Another former leader who got back on his feet was Onix. With 8,837 registrations, it was the third best seller. In the case of Chevrolet, the HB20 line change may have contributed to the feat. The Hyundai, the most licensed passenger car in the country for the year (since the Strada is a light commercial) is coming to stores in a restyled version.

Still, the HB20 was the fourth best seller in July with 8,156. The Onix Plus sedan completed the list of the top five in the ranking of license plates, with 8,135 copies.

SUVs

The SUV segment has already surpassed the hatchback segment and is the largest in Brazil in terms of number of license plates. In July, more than 53,000 models in the segment were sold, compared to around 51,000 hatchbacks.

The SUV category has represented a lot of leadership variety this year. This time, the most successful was the Chevrolet Tracker, with 5,998 licenses. Pulse did well again and was the second best seller (5,300), with Kicks in third (5,221) and Crete in fourth (5,125).

The medium Compass closed the list of the five best sellers, with 4,402 registrations. Former leader Renegade took sixth place. The T-Cross, which had been leading sales, appeared only in eighth place (between it and the smaller Jeep there is the Corolla Cross).

In July, the market totaled 168,374 copies sold, 1.2% more than in the same month of 2021.

The ten most registered in July 2022

1st Volkswagen Gol – 11,924 units

2nd Fiat Strada – 10,897

3rd Chevrolet Onix – 8,837

4th Hyundai HB20 – 8,156

5th Chevrolet Onix Plus – 8,135

6th Fiat Argo – 6,103

7th – Chevrolet Tracker – 5,998

8th Fiat Pulse – 5,300

9th Nissan Kicks – 5,221

10th Hyundai Crete – 5,125