Commentator detonates Cruzeiro’s performance against Brusque: ‘Everything was wrong’

photo: Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro Coach Paulo Pezzolano, from Cruzeiro, before the match against Brusque, this Saturday (30), for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship Series

Cruise Representative at Alterosa Sport this Monday (1), Hugo detonated the celestial performance in the 0-0 draw against Brusque, for the 21st round of Serie B. The commentator said that Fox “wrong everything” he tried at Augusto Bauer, in Brusque- SC, this Saturday (30).

“Cruzeiro missed everything, everything. He only shot the goal at the beginning of the second half. But he missed everything. The ball bounced and bounced all the time. Then he started that exchange in the second half. My friend. It’s a very good game to watch, see. But watch it, Pezzolano, because your substitutions didn’t work out very well”, said Hugo.

Despite having kept 62% of the ball possession in the match, Cruzeiro took little danger to the opposing goal. The celestials finished only five times in the game, while Brusque kicked 15 goals from Rafael Cabral.

“When the ball rolled, Cruzeiro missed everything. Everything, everything, everything. Just Brusque. It’s ok, you can complain a little about the lawn and such. We agree that the ball doesn’t roll so well. But, for example, miss pass, miss triangulation, complicated. The ball hit and came back. Only Brusque kicked the goal. (…) Pezzolano messed up the team badly too. Pezzolano, let’s observe these exchanges well”, concluded Hugo.

The final minutes of the duel were full of emotions for the supporters of both Cruzeiro and Brusque. In addition to the second half, striker Rafael Taliari converted a penalty and opened the scoring for the confrnot. However, VAR intervened and disallowed the play.

Shortly after the move, Cruzeiro created its main chance of scoring in the game. With his head, midfielder Fernando Canesin, who replaced midfielder Pablo Siles during the match, missed the opportunity to swing the net.