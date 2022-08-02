Commodities are the highlight of the fall this Monday; Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shoots up 5% – Money Times

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed this Monday (1st) down 0.91%, at 102,225.08 points.

The bearish movement followed the negative tone of European and American markets, which weigh the possibility of a global economic slowdown after the release of data from the industrial purchasing managers’ index (PMI, its acronym in English).

Ibovespa highlights this Monday

The Ibovespa pressure came from the fall in the prices of Petroleum. The shares of the oil companies retreated this Monday, with 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) falling 4.76% and PetroRio (PRIOR3) falling 3.51%.

After the shooting on Friday (29), the papers of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) ended the day down 1.24% (common) and 1.38% (preferred).

Despite the advancement of iron ore in Chinathe actions of OK (VALE3) closed the day down 2.39%. It is worth remembering that the company reported lower-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday (28th), in addition to dividends that did not cheer up the market much.

Other mining and steel companies ended the day down, with emphasis on Usiminas (USIM5), which fell by 4.76%, and CSN (CSNA3), with a decrease of 3.94%.

THE Braskem (BRKM5) had a devaluation of 5.53%. On Friday, Petrobras denied that it is carrying out a structuring of a sale operation in the private market of its stake in the petrochemical company.

Highlight of the day, the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) had gains of 5.43%. THE Locaweb (LWSA3) also closed higher, at 5.02%.

THE Drogasil Streak (RADL3) ended the day up 3.91%, at R$21.80, after releasing the second quarter results.

