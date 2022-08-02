Comparative review between Nokia G21 and Samsung Galaxy M23 phones

This comparison is a classic case of two devices with similar prices, but each with very different characteristics. You will have to choose the strengths that you like the most (or the weaknesses that bother you the least).

On one side is the newcomer Nokia G21, with more modest specs but a strong emphasis on safety and battery life. On the other, the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, which counterattacks with more power.

Below we compare the technical sheets to help you get a more detailed view of each device.

Nokia G21

Height: 164.6 mm

164.6 mm Width: 75.9 mm

75.9 mm Thickness: 8.5 mm

8.5 mm Weight: 190 g

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Height: 165.5 mm

165.5 mm Width: 77 mm

77 mm Thickness: 8.4 mm

8.4 mm Weight: 198 g

If there’s one thing we can’t deny, it’s that Nokia has a refined look. Here in Brazil, it is only available in dark blue (while the Galaxy M23 offers blue, green and copper), but the rear finish ends up surpassing that of the rival.

On the front, they are very similar, with the camera lens occupying a cutout at the top of the device and a more generous edge at the base.

The Nokia is smaller in length and is 8 grams less, but these are too small differences to weigh in favor. So the tiebreaker here is just the look.

VERDICT: victory of Nokia G21.

Nokia G21

Model: IPS LCD 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

IPS LCD 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Resolution: HD+ of 720 x 1600 pixels

HD+ of 720 x 1600 pixels Update rate: 90 Hz

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Model: 6.6 inch (16.76 cm) TFT LCD

6.6 inch (16.76 cm) TFT LCD Resolution: Full HD+ of 1080 x 2408 pixels

Full HD+ of 1080 x 2408 pixels Update rate: 120 Hz

Here the difficult choices begin. Nokia has better screen technology, which allows for more vivid colors and wider viewing angles.

But that comes at a (high) price: the resolution is lower, worthy of more entry-level phones. The 90 Hz refresh rate isn’t bad, but even with inferior technology, the visual experience tends to be better on the Samsung.

VERDICT: victory of Samsung Galaxy M23 5G.

Nokia G21

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Nokia’s battery is slightly larger, but in numbers we can consider it a technical tie.

The difference here is that the G21 uses a more modest processing set and therefore less “spending” than the Galaxy M23. So, according to the manufacturer, it is able to stay three days without needing to be recharged.

This ends up nullifying the advantage of Samsung, which allows fast charging of 25 W against 18 W of Nokia.

VERDICT: victory of Nokia G21.

Nokia G21

Rear: 50MP wide-angle, 2MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor

50MP wide-angle, 2MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor Front: 8 MP wide angle

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Rear: 50MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro

50MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro Front: 8 MP wide angle

BACK

Manufacturers opted for different configurations. Nokia focuses on producing mid-range images; the Samsung has a more versatile set thanks to the macro camera, which tends to do well in photos that are very close to objects.

The megapixel count is also higher on the Galaxy M23, especially on the ultra-wide lens sensor. It wouldn’t be surprising, therefore, if the Samsung did better when it came to shooting.

VERDICT: victory of Samsung Galaxy M23 5G.

FRONT

Here, there’s a tie in configuration and megapixel count. And, considering only the information contained in the technical sheets, it is very likely that none of the devices will start sighing with the photos taken by the front camera.

VERDICT: a tie.

Nokia G21

Processor: Unisoc T606 (octa-core, 1.6 GHz)

Unisoc T606 (octa-core, 1.6 GHz) RAM memory: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Processor: Exynos 850 (octa-core, 2.0 GHz)

Exynos 850 (octa-core, 2.0 GHz) RAM memory: 6 GB

6 GB Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

The Nokia G21’s processing set delivers the device’s real purpose: it’s very modest. As with the screen resolution, the numbers are worthy of basic cell phones.

The offer of RAM memory is also not to be filled with eyes. Storage, at least, is in line with the industry standard.

Not that the Galaxy M23 is a powerhouse, but it tends to offer considerably superior performance.

VERDICT: victory of Samsung Galaxy M23 5G.

The main point to highlight here is the Nokia G21’s emphasis on security, which is guaranteed three years of software updates in this regard. In addition, it has facial biometric unlocking that works even with the user wearing masks.

The Samsung, on the other hand, brings more trivial features, but it has something that Nokia doesn’t: support for 5G networks. This means that whoever buys the Nokia G21 will not be able to take advantage of the latest communication technology.

VERDICT: victory of Samsung Galaxy M23 5G.

Nokia G21: BRL 1,495 (price at major retailers)

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G: BRL 1,529 (price at major retailers)

None of the devices are available on official websites – Samsung’s, in particular, is sold out on the brand’s page. But they can be bought at major retailers.

The price difference is very small. With this perspective, those who opt for Samsung will pay almost the same price, but will take home a device that wins in important aspects such as performance, camera, screen and 5G network support.

FINAL RESULT: victory of Samsung Galaxy M23 5G.