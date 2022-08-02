Conitec evaluates the cost-effectiveness of SUS treatments

On June 20, the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) published a report with “recommendations” to establish a cost-effectiveness threshold for the inclusion of new drugs, tests and procedures in public health. Based on established parameters, the mechanism aims to calculate the relationship between the price of the technology and the gain it brings to the health of patients – and, based on a threshold, to stipulate whether the State should pay this bill.

Accompanied by a public consultation (CP 41) open until August 1, the document raised a series of questions and ignited the alert of doctors, patients and other sectors of the health segment. Faced with the uncertainties and with the aim of contributing to this public consultation, the NGOs Amigos Múltiplos pela Sclerosis (AME) and Crônicos do Dia a Dia (CDD) invited different actors in the area to a meeting on July 20, in São Paulo.

Organized under the banner of the A Regra é Clara movement and with the support of Origin Health and gives MIT Technology Review Brazil, the event lasted about three hours and consolidated the opinions of members of civil society and industry regarding the Conitec report.

Some participants expressed concern that the threshold could become the only or the main analysis criterion for the incorporation of technologies in the public sector, which would restrict access mainly to more expensive procedures. And they pointed out the lack of definition for the less prevalent diseases, whose treatments can reach high figures.

“So far we don’t understand how this will affect rare diseases. I see an attempt to limit access within the Unified Health System”, said Antoine Daher, founder and president of the Brazilian Federation of Rare Disease Associations (Febrararas) at the beginning of the meeting.

Gustavo San Martin, founder and executive director of AME and CDD, recognizes the positive point of analyzing possible objective metrics for the incorporation of treatments into the Unified Health System (SUS). “This public consultation can be a starting point. But as urgent as defining a starting point is to understand that, as long as we don’t create something ideal for all patients, we will be leaving out the rare”, he pointed out.

British model predicts higher threshold

The subject of the report – the cost-effectiveness threshold – involves complex equations, which vary from country to country. Conitec members based their opinion on studies from Argentina and the United Kingdom, which stipulate possible spending ceilings for treatments integrated into the SUS.

To convert and adjust the maximum values, Brazilian technicians chose the Gross Domestic Product per inhabitant (GDP per capita), currently in the range of R$ 40,000, as the maximum reference unit. The final reason for this calculation shows – or should show – what is the limit that a country like Brazil considers reasonable to pay for each drug, input or preventive tool used by a patient over the course of a year.

The idea of ​​adopting this model is not new, but it gained traction among commission members after a 2019 workshop held in conjunction with the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE, the acronym in English). The British agency adopts, as a limit, the range of 20 thousand to 30 thousand pounds (R$ 130 thousand to R$ 190 thousand) for each year of life in good health that a person “gains” with that treatment, or QALY in the acronym in English. This metric to establish the benefit of technologies is also in Conitec’s proposal.

For rare diseases, the British understand that the threshold can be five to ten times higher. Meanwhile, in Brazil, the new report proposes that this flexibility be up to three times the ceiling – that is, R$ 120 thousand for each year of life in good health, if the reference is a GDP per capita.

“We don’t have many doubts when analyzing more effective and cheaper technologies [que serão sempre incorporadas]nor when they are more expensive and less effective [que serão sempre negadas]. Our uncertainties lie in the technologies that bring benefits, but are more expensive”, said at a 2021 congress the biostatistician Ivan Zimmermann, a professor at the University of Brasília and one of those responsible for coordinating the work on the subject within Conitec.

These are precisely the points that concern rare diseases: the high cost for innovative treatments, without a benchmark for price comparison and with a considerable impact on the budget. And also the difficulty of adapting to metrics such as QALY.

Specialist points out the need for periodic review

For Tiago Farina, public health lawyer and consultant in advocacy, the threshold issue should be treated as a starting point rather than a final barrier. That is, whatever reaches the threshold would be approved for incorporation without much bureaucracy. Technologies that do not reach this limit should be discussed, including with the participation of society, to see if they are worth it.

In addition, he defends that there is a definite negotiation moment with the industry within the evaluation process – since one of the objectives of the cost-effectiveness threshold is to obtain better prices and conditions for treatments.

Once the public consultation on the topic is concluded, the commission will study the contributions received and include those it deems most relevant for the final writing of the report. “As it is a complicated subject, I think it should be automatically re-analyzed in a year or two”, evaluates Farina. Conitec, however, understands that the threshold will always be updated by the value of GDP and, so far, does not foresee any revision mechanism.

After the meeting of the A RegraÉ Clara movement, a document by the AME and CDD entities was written with a full contribution to CP 41.

