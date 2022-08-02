Corinthians advances for free loan from Luan to Santos

Corinthians is close to agreeing the loan of midfielder Luan to Santos. The agreement was sewn this Monday in negotiation between the presidents of the teams and can be consolidated later this Tuesday. The information was initially published by the journalist Samir Carvalho and confirmed by the report of My Helm.

The negotiation came from the Corinthian summit, which offered the midfielder to the lowland rival. Despite the high salary, the conversations are for a negotiation for a free loan with 100% of the salaries paid by Corinthians.

Luan has a contract with the Parque São Jorge club until the end of 2023, but he is no longer in the club’s plans for the future. The last time he played was on February 19, still in the first phase of Paulistão, against Botafogo-SP, when Fernando Lázaro was the coach – with Vítor Pereira, he still hasn’t played.

It is worth mentioning that the midfielder left Corinthians’ list of entries for Libertadores, as announced by the club itself this Monday. He gave place to forward Yuri Alberto, who also inherited his shirt number.

Luan arrived at Corinthians at the end of 2019 and played 80 matches, with 11 goals scored. His last goal came 13 months ago, against Sport Huancayo, from Peru, for the 2021 Copa Sudamericana.

