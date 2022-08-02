Corinthians and Flamengo close an agreement to have more visitors in the Libertadores duels | liberators

The boards of Corinthians and Flamengo reached an agreement that will allow the presence of more visiting fans in the duels of the Libertadores quarterfinals, both in the first match, this Tuesday, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena, and in the return, on 9, at Maracanã
Although the stadiums have different capacities, a fixed number of visiting fans was agreed for each game: there will be 4,000 Flamengo fans in Itaquera and another 4,000 Corinthians fans in Rio de Janeiro. The information, published by “Meu Timão”, was confirmed by the ge.
At this stage, Conmebol regulations require clubs to make up to 2,000 tickets available to visitors. From the semifinals onwards, there is a requirement of 4,000. By a reciprocity agreement, the two clubs agreed with the transfer of 4 thousand tickets.
Corinthians set the value of the visitor ticket at R$ 140 (R$ 70 for half-price, which corresponds to 40% of the charge). The trend is that around 44,000 fans will be in Itaquera on Tuesday night.
Flamengo fans against Corinthians in the last game in Itaquera — Photo: Marcos Ribolli / ge
The game’s revenue should reach R$ 5 million on Tuesday night. Corinthians increased ticket pricing in almost all sectors from the round of 16 to the quarter-finals.
