Corinthians and Flamengo make an agreement and visitors gain more space in both stadiums; see details

The boards of Corinthians and Flamengo closed an agreement regarding spaces for visitors to their respective stadiums in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Both Neo Química Arena and Maracanã will have their sectors increased in the two games for the competition – the first on Tuesday, the 2nd, and the second on the next, the 9th.

Around four thousand seats will be reserved by clubs in the two stadiums. In São Paulo, Flamengo fans will be in Setor Sul (staff gate). In Rio de Janeiro, Corinthians fans will also be in Setor Sul (Gate B).

In Itaquera, the visitor’s space has a mobile delimitation. The acrylic that separates the two twists can decrease and increase according to demand and/or agreement. In the case of the confrontation by Libertadores this Tuesday, the space will increase – see image below.

Torcida do Flamengo will own most of the South Sector; Fiel will have four thousand seats at Maracanã Playback / Internet

In Rio de Janeiro, the visitor sector will be increased and there are two ways to do this. Horizontally (widening the upper sector) or vertically (opening the lower sector as well). See images of the two possibilities below.

Increase in Maracanã can be horizontally (widening the upper sector) Rodrigo Vessoni / My Timon

Increase in Maracanã can vertically (also opening the lower sector) Playback / Internet

In time: tickets for Corinthians fans in Rio de Janeiro have not yet been made available by the club. The trend, as it was against Boca Juniors at Bombonera, is for four segments to have access to the four thousand tickets: Fiel Torcedor (high score in the ranking), organized supporters, members and advisors at Parque São Jorge and the club’s official tourism agency (Invasão Corinthiana).

Corinthians confirmed the ticket load

Playback / Twitter

