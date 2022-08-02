Corinthians announces one-off sponsorship to face Flamengo in Libertadores

Corinthians has a novelty for the clash valid for the quarterfinals of Libertadores against Flamengo. In both games against the Rio de Janeiro team, Timão will be sponsored by Prime Video.

The brand is an Amazon streaming service and will stamp the upper position of the back of Corinthians shirts this and next Tuesday – the place is usually busy to promote the Universo SCCP app. The sponsorship agreement also provides for Corinthians’ own content and cross-content involving a streaming production.

“This sponsorship, which goes far beyond the brand’s exposure on the uniform, is part of our strategy of bringing agreements that also involve content, engagement, activations and programmatics. In fact, this is the reason why Corinthians expanded its team and brought to the team a professional who is a reference in the advertising market, Sandor Romanelli, as our commercial superintendent”, said the marketing superintendent of the club, José Colagrossi Neto.

On the side of the brand and Timão’s new partner, Prime Video’s commercial superintendent, Sandor Romanelli, also celebrated the sponsorship. According to him, achieving a partnership with Corinthians is a great lever for the platform.

“It is very gratifying to be able to work with Corinthians as the media cannon that it is. The potential that football teams have for the advertising market – and Corinthians in particular, with all the work that has been carried out in this management so far – goes far in addition to the brand stamped on the shirt. This is the beginning of a performance that, I have no doubt, will bring new horizons to the club and to Brazilian football”, concludes Romanelli.

Corinthians and Flamengo seek a spot in the semifinals of Libertadores 2022. Timão reached the quarterfinals after eliminating Boca Juniors, while the Cariocas eliminated Tolima. The first leg takes place this Tuesday, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena. The return match is scheduled for next Tuesday, at the same time, at Maracanã.

See more at: Sponsor of Corinthians, Libertadores da Amrica and Corinthians x Flamengo.