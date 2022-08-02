Corinthians is close to agreeing the loan of midfielder Luan to Santos

O Corinthians is close to ceding the attacking midfielder Luan to the saints. The athlete would arrive at Vila Belmiro for free and with salaries paid in full by Timão. The deal can be concluded in the next few days.

+ GALLERY – Check how many minutes each Timão player was on the field this year

The situation, which had been discussed in recent days, was stitched together and advanced this Monday (1st) through an intermediary with transit in both clubs.

The information was initially published by journalist Samir Carvalho, on the channel ‘Café do Setorista’, on YouTube, and confirmed by THROW!.

Outside the plans of coach Vítor Pereira, the initial idea was to find people interested in buying or assuming the player’s salaries. As this did not happen, the alternative was between the amicable termination or the assignment paying the salaries.

The loan, paying 100% of the salaries, is a bet by the Corinthians management, as the athlete’s contract lasts until the end of next year, and if good football resumes at Peixe, he can be sold and the People’s Team would recover part of the investment made in 2020.

Ramiro is another Corinthians athlete who is on the Santos radar, but this one is a little further away, as Timão wants to find a club willing to pay the player’s salaries.

There was also a consultation from Santos by Mateus Vital, who was initially discarded. The attacking midfielder’s destination should be São Paulo.

+ TABLE – Timão or Flamengo? Simulate the Libertadores knockout



The last commitment in which Luan started playing was the 1-1 draw between Corinthians and Botafogo-SP, in Ribeirão Preto, for Paulistão, on February 19, playing 71 minutes.

Luan, in fact, only played the State. In addition to the duel against Pantera, the player played seven minutes against Santo André and 11 against São Bernardo. That way, he could compete in the Brasileirão for Santos.

Elected King of America in 2017, when he was the protagonist of the Libertadores do Grêmio title, Luan was hired by the People’s Team already in low position, in early 2020. The idea was to recover the football of the player, who was also an Olympic champion with the Seleção. Brasileira, in 2016. Corinthians bought 50% of Luan’s rights for R$ 28.9 million.

In 80 official games for Timão, Luan scored nine goals and provided five assists.