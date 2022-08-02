Corinthians president opens the game on ticket load Flamengo fans in Itaquera

This Tuesday, Corinthians welcomes Flamengo in a match valid for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores. On the eve of the match, Timão made public the agreement regarding the amount of tickets given to visiting fans in the round-trip duels, which caused revolt from some Corinthians fans on social networks.

Around four thousand seats will be reserved by clubs in the two stadiums. The information was initially published by the My Helm and confirmed shortly afterwards by Corinthians in an official statement on social networks. The president of Timão explained the decision.

“Of course, we have almost 40 million Corinthians fans around and our stadium can hold 40,000, the demand is great. We know that in a game like this, if it had a capacity for 200,000, we would have an audience. Unfortunately, it’s not possible What we did, to explain: in this part of Libertadores, in the other championships too, there is no percentage, there is reciprocity, as we did against Boca”, opened the manager, to the podcast Ulysses Cast

“We are upset by the Corinthians who are left out, but it’s a game of 180 minutes and we need Fiel, it makes the difference. The decisive thing is the second game and we couldn’t go to a decision without the fan on the side. I discussed this with organizations, partners and counselors to make the decision. Today the fans are upset, but next week we will have 4 thousand Corinthians fans at Maracanã”, he said.

Corinthians opens the match with Flamengo at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena. The decisive match, at Maracanã, takes place at the same time, but on August 9. The team that qualifies will face Vélez Sarsfield or Talleres, both from Argentina, in the semifinals.

