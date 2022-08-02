Corinthians vs Flamengo: squads total almost 700 games for national teams and have experience in Europe | liberators

Corinthians and Flamengo moved the transfer window in recent seasons and made their squads heavier. On the eve of the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, this Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena, the players of the two teams add up to almost 700 games for national teams.

There are exactly 667 games of experience in both squads. The number increased considerably after the arrival of Arturo Vidal to Flamengo: with 133 matches for the Chile national team, the midfielder is the record holder of the duel in this regard.

On the Corinthians side, Willian is the most experienced: there are 70 games for the Brazilian team and two World Cups played, in 2014 and 2018 (see list below).

In total, Flamengo has an advantage in players already called up. Rubro-Negro has 16 players who have played for their national teams, while Timão has 12.

In both teams the greater presence is of Brazilians, but the gringos show a good level. Balbuena, Bruno Méndez, Júnior Moraes and Cantillo are Timão players who work or have worked for Paraguay, Uruguay, Ukraine and Colombia, respectively.

In Flamengo, in addition to Vidal, Pulgar and Arrascaeta are foreigners selectable by Chile and Uruguay, respectively.

In Brazil, the situation is the same. There are 12 on the Flamengo side, and eight on the Corinthians side. The weight of the alvinegro side, however, is greater.

Cássio, Fagner, Renato Augusto, Willian and Paulinho are Corinthians players who have already played in a World Cup for Brazil. Only David Luiz and Filipe Luis competed in the World Cup for Flamengo.

In addition to the national teams, the stints in European football attest to the experience of both squads. Once again, Flamengo is the best in terms of quantity. There are 11 players who have played in the main leagues on the continent, against eight for Corinthians.

The most important names are recent reinforcements of both teams. Willian, on the Corinthians side, is among the greatest Brazilians who have played in the Premier League, with stints at Chelsea and Arsenal – in both, he even played alongside defender David Luiz.