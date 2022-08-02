Cruise goes Fifa for certificate to complete transfer from Cipriano

Marquinhos Cipriano is
photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Marquinhos Cipriano is closer to debut for Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro’s legal department requested Fifa the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from Marquinhos Cipriano. The document is necessary for the completion of the transfer process of the player, who has the economic rights linked to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Federation (UAF) has seven days to send the ITC Confederao Brasileira de Futebol (CBF). Only the International Transfer Certificate already guarantees Cipriano’s regularization as a Cruzeiro player, according to lawyer Cristiano Caus, the player’s representative in the case.

“For any transfer, the ITC or CTI is required, which is issued by the athlete’s home federation. This is done after the FIFA TMS (Transfer Correspondence System). Normally, the TMS is filled in by both clubs. In this case, however, the TMS is done only by Cruzeiro, because the athlete has a suspended contract. Cruzeiro has already asked for the ITC, which already guarantees the registration during the window, but the Ukrainian Federation has seven days to do it. After this period, the CBF can issue one instead of the document from the federation of origin”, explained Cristiano Caus, in contact with the supersports.

Shakhtar’s request was motivated by a proposal submitted by Sion, from Switzerland, Marquinhos’ former club, still last month – during the period of exclusivity to purchase the player’s economic rights, which would expire on June 15th.

However, at that time, the Ukrainians refused the investment of 1.5 million euros (about R$ 7.9 million) in installments until 2025. Now, in order not to lose the young athlete for free, Shakhtar claims that it intends to use the Brazilian in season.

Cruzeiro confirmed hires in 2022

FIFA release

Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, FIFA has authorized players who play in these countries to suspend their contracts with their respective clubs until the end of the European season – until June 2023.

Cipriano used this open window and closed it with Cruzeiro, as he had no interest in staying at Sion. At Raposa, he signed a contract until the end of the year, with the possibility of expansion.

Shakhtar’s notification made by FIFA is related to this release. The Ukrainians claim that they were financially harmed with the authorization of the football regulator.

Serie B team signings for the second half

Copete, striker (Bahia)
Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia)
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia)
Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque)
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Baya, forward (Brusque)
Paulo Baya, striker (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure
Patrick, striker (Brusque)
Patrick, striker (Brusque) – photo: Divulao/Brusque
Alisson Farias, forward (Chapecoense)
Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense)
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Thom
Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure
Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense)
Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense)
Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Paulinho Moccelin, forward (CRB)
Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao
Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB)
Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB) – photo: Disclosure
Lucas Poletto, forward (Crici
Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Bocanegra, defender (Crici
Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Fernando Viana, forward (Crici
Fernando Viana, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Crici
Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Cricima) – photo: Disclosure
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro)
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity
Bruno Rodrigues, forward (Cruzeiro)
Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Lu
Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise)
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao
Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruise)
Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Elton, forward (CSA)
Elton, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure
H
Hctor Canteros, midfielder (CSA) – photo: Publication
rog
Rogrio, forward (CSA) – photo: Publicity
John Mercado, forward (CSA)
John Mercado, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure
Guilherme, striker (Gr
Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Gr
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity
Isaac, half (Guarani)
Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani)
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity
Gustavo, midfielder (Londrina)
Gustavo, steering wheel (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao
Jefferson, right-back (Londrina)
Jeferson, right-back (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao/Londrina
Jonathan, striker (N
Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure
Souza, midfielder (N
Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Jobson, steering wheel (N
Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Arthur Henrique, defender (N
Arthur Henrique, defender (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Thomas, midfield (N
Thomaz, midfield (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
J
Jlio Victor, attacking midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Paulo Victor, striker (Oper
Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao
Getterson, Striker (Oper
Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure
Michel, steering wheel (Oper
Michel, steering wheel (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao/Operrio-PR
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta)
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Leandro Barcia, forward (Ponte Preta)
Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta)
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Ç
Cssio Gabriel, attacking midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
L
Lo Tocartins, forward (Sampaio Corra)
Claudinei Oliveira, t.
Claudinei Oliveira, coach (Sport) – photo: Disclosure
Vagner Love, forward (Sport)
Vagner Love, forward (Sport) – photo: Divulgao/Sport
Alex Teixeira, forward (Vasco)
Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco)
Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco
Sousa, steering wheel (Vila Nova)
Sousa, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova)
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure
Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova)
Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova)
Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Kaio Nunes, forward (Vila Nova)
Kaio Nunes, striker (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova)
Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova
Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova)
Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

