Cruise goes Fifa for certificate to complete transfer from Cipriano

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Marquinhos Cipriano is closer to debut for Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro’s legal department requested Fifa the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from Marquinhos Cipriano. The document is necessary for the completion of the transfer process of the player, who has the economic rights linked to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Federation (UAF) has seven days to send the ITC Confederao Brasileira de Futebol (CBF). Only the International Transfer Certificate already guarantees Cipriano’s regularization as a Cruzeiro player, according to lawyer Cristiano Caus, the player’s representative in the case.

“For any transfer, the ITC or CTI is required, which is issued by the athlete’s home federation. This is done after the FIFA TMS (Transfer Correspondence System). Normally, the TMS is filled in by both clubs. In this case, however, the TMS is done only by Cruzeiro, because the athlete has a suspended contract. Cruzeiro has already asked for the ITC, which already guarantees the registration during the window, but the Ukrainian Federation has seven days to do it. After this period, the CBF can issue one instead of the document from the federation of origin”, explained Cristiano Caus, in contact with the supersports.

Shakhtar’s request was motivated by a proposal submitted by Sion, from Switzerland, Marquinhos’ former club, still last month – during the period of exclusivity to purchase the player’s economic rights, which would expire on June 15th.

Cruzeiro confirmed hires in 2022 However, at that time, the Ukrainians refused the investment of 1.5 million euros (about R$ 7.9 million) in installments until 2025. Now, in order not to lose the young athlete for free, Shakhtar claims that it intends to use the Brazilian in season.

FIFA release

Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, FIFA has authorized players who play in these countries to suspend their contracts with their respective clubs until the end of the European season – until June 2023.

Cipriano used this open window and closed it with Cruzeiro, as he had no interest in staying at Sion. At Raposa, he signed a contract until the end of the year, with the possibility of expansion.

Shakhtar’s notification made by FIFA is related to this release. The Ukrainians claim that they were financially harmed with the authorization of the football regulator.