Cruzeiro seeks victory in Mineiro to approach Atlantic record

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro has a perfect campaign in Mineiro in this Series B so far Full stadium, support from start to finish and victory. The ideal scenario for any home team has been the technique of leader Cruzeiro’s campaign in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Unbeatable in Belo Horizonte so far, coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team is close to equaling a record held by arch-rivals Atltico in the current format of the competition (points running with 20 clubs), which started in 2006.

Cruzeiro has perfect use as home team. They won the ten matches played at home, scored 16 goals and took only two. With a great performance, he took the lead and opened up an advantage over the competitors for a place in Serie A. There are 46 points won in all (30 of them in BH), seven more than the vice-leader Vasco (who has a match to more) and 14 ahead of fifth-placed Tombense, the next opponent.

supersportsonly two teams have achieved more consecutive home wins in Serie B in the current format: the record holder Atlético, who accumulated 12 consecutive wins in 2006, and Cricima, who won 11 times in a row in the 2012 season. According to a survey carried out byonly two teams have achieved more consecutive home wins in Serie B in the current format: the record holder Atlético, who accumulated 12 consecutive wins in 2006, and Cricima, who won 11 times in a row in the 2012 season. Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina got access, the first as champions and the second as runners-up.

This Saturday, Cruzeiro is trying to equal the 2012 Cricima and stay one victory away from BH to reach the Atltico record. The celestial team welcomes Tombense in Mineiro, starting at 7 pm, for the 21st round of Serie B. If they win, coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team can open up to 17 points ahead of the fifth-placed team. The expectation, once again, of a full Mineiro.

Serie B team signings for the second half Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao Paulo Baya, striker (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure Patrick, striker (Brusque) – photo: Divulao/Brusque Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB) – photo: Disclosure Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao Fernando Viana, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Cricima) – photo: Disclosure Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Elton, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure Hctor Canteros, midfielder (CSA) – photo: Publication Rogrio, forward (CSA) – photo: Publicity John Mercado, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity Gustavo, steering wheel (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao Jeferson, right-back (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao/Londrina Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao Arthur Henrique, defender (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico Thomaz, midfield (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico Jlio Victor, attacking midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure Michel, steering wheel (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao/Operrio-PR Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity Cssio Gabriel, attacking midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Lo Tocartins, forward (Sampaio Corra) Claudinei Oliveira, coach (Sport) – photo: Disclosure Vagner Love, forward (Sport) – photo: Divulgao/Sport Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Sousa, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao Kaio Nunes, striker (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova “We won 100% of the points played at home. God forbid we keep 100% at home, but at some point it will happen that we don’t win. We have to be calm. We have to think about the next game, play with everything, a final, because Tombense has been playing very well. It will be a very difficult rival. Be calm, keep working hard and not think so much about the long term, but about the next game”, analyzed the Uruguayan coach.

The cruise at home

Serie B leader, Cruzeiro also has the best performance as home team of the competition, with 30 points won. The runner-up in terms of Sampaio Corra, with 26 points (eight wins and two draws). Then comes Vasco, with the same score as those from Maranhão, but with two more games (seven wins and five draws).

Cruzeiro still has nine games as home team in this Serie B. Therefore, it can reach up to 57 points (30 already won plus the 27 in play). The record at home in the current format shared by Nutico (2006) and Corinthians (2008), who got 50 points.