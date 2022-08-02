Cruzeiro wins Serie A team competition for striker Lincoln, ex-Flamengo

Considered a great promise of Brazilian football a few years ago, the still young striker Lincoln, ex-Flamengo and sire of the Rio de Janeiro giant, may be returning to Brazilian football in the coming weeks. Acting in Japan football, two local clubs look to his football.

With an eye on the market, the cruise he is most interested in Lincoln football. The Minas Gerais club, which is taking great strides to return to Serie A, has the player as a unique opportunity in the market and talks are currently taking place, although an agreement is still far away.

The fox, however, is not alone. This is because, according to Vene Casagrande, the coritiba, today, in the first division, also looks at Lincoln football. The source claims that the thigh has shown interest, but does not go into further detail about it. He also claims that Cruzeiro is ahead.

“Coritiba, in addition to Cruzeiro, also showed interest in forward Lincoln, now at Vissel Kobe. But Raposa is ahead to have the youngster”said the journalist on his social network.

Lincoln

Considered a great promise for Flamengo, Lincoln appeared at the Rio club alongside Vinicius Jr a few years ago, but never, in fact, managed to yield even close to expected. At the base, he was considered to be of the same level as the now Real Madrid striker.