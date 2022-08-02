Dani Bolina talks about real motherhood: “My puerperium was terrible”

The ex-Panicat Dani Bolina opened the game and talked about real motherhood, puerperium and vulnerability. In March, Dani gave birth to her daughter Luna, in the US, as a result of her relationship with athlete Thiago Rela.

According to Dani Bolina, people only hear the good part of motherhood, and the difficulties end up being known only in practice. “My puerperium was terrible. It was difficult to see myself in that state of vulnerability and, even though I was aware of the situation, I could not reverse the situation. The hormones tripped me up. I was always fearless, but after seeing my daughter, I became someone else,” Dani explained.

The ex-Panicat also revealed that she was afraid to go out on the street during her puerperium. Dani reports that for almost two months she ended up feeling very insecure, afraid, fragile and vulnerable. “I was scared, afraid to go out on the street, I didn’t sleep, I kept watching my daughter, afraid of everything. I almost drove my husband crazy. Also, I couldn’t sleep and eat. I cried many times alone and hidden because even with everyone in my house knowing my situation, I didn’t want to show myself fragile “, revealed the ex-Panicat.

In addition to feeling the effects of hormones, Dani Bolina also had health complications during her baby’s first few months. In addition to great difficulty with breastfeeding. “I had a breast reduction in 2017 and was comfortable with the idea that I might not be able to breastfeed her. However, when she was born, some milk started to come out and we tried. I was trying to pull with the pump to give the milk in addition to the formula, but one day, out of nowhere, my chest filled up in a way that clogged up. I couldn’t lower my arm and it hurt a lot”, reported Dani.

The influencer explained that her breast reduction stitches started to open and ended up getting infected while she was trying to breastfeed her daughter. “I went back to the hospital at dawn, made compresses and tried to pump and breastfeed my daughter, but the breasts did not decrease and the stitches of my breast reduction started to open. I still tried to breastfeed her until the stitches became infected. Then came mastitis,” she declared.

According to Dani Bolina, the influencer sought out some doctors to treat her situation, as she still wanted to continue breastfeeding Luna. However, it was recommended that she dry the milk, since the breast had an open, inflamed and deep wound.

“If I continued [amamentando], I might have to undergo surgery. My head was totally messed up at that moment because I wanted to breastfeed, I had milk, but I couldn’t. It was at this moment that my world fell apart and I was worse off than I was. Today, looking at the whole situation, I see that it was the best thing to do. I had the pleasure of breastfeeding her for a few days. The most important thing is that she is fed, regardless of which route,” she concluded.

