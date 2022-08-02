Daughter of Juliano Cazarré has been updated after hospitalization

Juliano Cazarré’s daughter was released from hospital after days of tension

Last Monday night (01), there was an update regarding the hospitalization of the actor’s daughter Juliano CazarreO Alcides in the soap opera wetlandgives Globe. It turns out that the actor and his wife, Letícia Cazarréreceived the news that their daughter, Maria Guilherminawho had been hospitalized since birth, had been discharged.

The little one was born on June 21, and since then, she hasn’t left the hospital. Now she has been released by the medical team and discharged. And despite the happy news, she will remain in São Paulo to continue the treatment.

Who gave the news about the discharge of the little girl was her mother. Letícia Cazarré used social media to say that she had her bags packed and Maria Guilhermina in her cart. She, who is a journalist, made a point of showing her followers this long-awaited moment.

“Discharge time. We will continue in São Paulo, but outside the hospital”, she said on her Instagram. Juliano Cazarré and Letícia, it is worth mentioning, live in Rio de Janeiro, with four more children, and during this period the children are being taken care of by their father, while Letícia is in São Paulo accompanying her daughter’s treatment.

RARE CARDIOPATHY

Maria Guilhermina, it is worth mentioning, was born with a rare heart disease that is called Ebstein’s Anomaly. Because of the pathology, she had to undergo surgery, a few hours after coming into the world.

“So much hair on this woman’s body”, Gretchen is detonated by the hairy part and revolts: “Very unhappy” After wearing a gay flag around his neck, Faustão’s son appears with a new love and assumes: “A thousand words” José Loreto is caught in Globo’s little room and video taking the actor’s sausage is released

Letícia even vented about her daughter’s illness, because she feared for the little girl’s health. When sharing her apprehensions with followers, she said that their room was quite dark, that sunlight rarely came in, filtered through a glass window, from which you couldn’t see the sky.