Death of João Paulo Diniz: what is the reason for heart attacks in apparently healthy people? – Health

The death of businessman João Paulo Diniz, 58 years old, made doctors heard by the Estadão reinforce the warning about the prevention of cardiovascular diseases from the performance of periodic exams. The cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but the main hypothesis is that the businessman and investor, son of Abilio Dinizhas suffered a heart attack hours after having done physical exercises, last Sunday, 31, in the Rio de Janeiro.

Specialists say that the sudden death of physically active people (as was the case of Diniz) is surprising, but they remember that hearts can appear to be clinically healthy, when, in reality, they are compromised by some pathology. This is because some of the diseases do not show signs or symptoms. And this silent advance becomes a barrier between patients and the search for periodic cardiovascular exams.

“Some hearts are apparently healthy,” says Taline Costa, an expert in sports medicine. “The person has no clinical manifestation of any disease, which makes it seem (which the heart is) healthy. So when someone stresses the heart with high-intensity exercise, it becomes a trigger for cardiac arrhythmias that can be fatal.”

Assessments are essential to detect possible problems and prevent people from putting their own lives at risk by overloading the heart with physical activities that the organ is unable to withstand. “It’s not that exercise is bad for the heart, but that the heart is not ready for a certain load, either because of some pathology or because it is not prepared enough”, says the doctor.

pathologies

Infarction is the death of the heart muscle, also called myocardium, caused by the obstruction of the coronary artery, the artery that nourishes the heart muscle with oxygen, something vital for its functioning. In physical activities (when there is an increase in demand for oxygen), if the myocardium is not supplied because the coronary artery is partially obstructed, the organ muscle beats unevenly (arrhythmia).

If these beats are so strong, the organ can stop working suddenly and cause sudden death, when the patient doesn’t even have time to call for help. “When it completely obstructs, the person has a heart attack”, says Caroline Reigada, an intensive care physician and nephrologist at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital.

One of the causes of deaths of this type is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, “which usually affects young soccer players who die of a fulminant attack during exercise”, explains Caroline. She states that hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is characterized by the fact that the myocardium is larger and therefore requires even more oxygen. It is a genetic clinical condition, which can go unnoticed until adulthood. Doing physical activities in these conditions is risky. “The heart is a very muscular organ. If you keep exercising, the myocardium will demand more oxygen. Depending on exercise intensity (physicist)the heart can’t take it”, says Caroline.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is also called myocardial hypertrophy. This was the term that Abilio Diniz used in a book published in 2004 when referring to a cardiac complication that had been detected in the son years before. “He was diagnosed with myocardial hypertrophy. It is a congenital heart disease that usually kills athletes. In the case of João Paulo, who is an athlete, it was recommended that he no longer practice any type of sport. Nothing. Not even crossing the street running he could, on pain of dying of a fulminant attack. You can imagine that it dropped like a bomb there in that house”, wrote Diniz.

“I don’t know if we have access to the etiology of what caused the infarction (in João Paulo Diniz)but the phenomenon of sudden death is similar, whether the cause is hypertrophic myocarditis or atherosclerosis (caused by accumulation of fat in the arteries)“, says Taline Costa, sports doctor. “Because physical exercise is a trigger for arrhythmia in a heart that has an asymptomatic pathology”, he added.

multifactorial causes

Caroline Reigada also remembers that a death caused by heart problems happens due to multiple factors, and not just a dysfunction of the heart. She mentions that during high-intensity or long-lasting physical exercise, there is a lot of electrolyte loss through sweat, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium. Elements that, at low levels, can lead to an arrhythmia.

“A person never dies of just one thing. These are multifactorial problems. If one swims or runs for two hours, it leads to dehydration. If the magnesium level drops, for example — which when it is low, it causes a lot of arrhythmia — and the person already has a more hypertrophied heart, the individual may not have had a heart attack, but may have had an arrhythmia that led to his death”, explains the doctor. doctor.

She points out that heart attacks can also happen for other reasons, such as valvulopathy (problems with the heart valve); coronary thrombosis, which can be caused by Covid-19; and even the use of testosterone supplementation, which leads to hormonal changes that also increase the risk of a lethal heart condition.

If you feel chest pain, stop!

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy — a disease reported in the book by Abilio Diniz — is usually asymptomatic and rarely indicates that the heart has a problem. Therefore, it is important to try to detect this condition as soon as possible and, if confirmed, do not exercise.

Also, if someone with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy does not know that they have this condition and proposes to do high-intensity physical activity, the body will not give clear signs that something is wrong. This explains the sudden death of many young athletes from heart complications while still on the field. Shortness of breath and chest pain are not uncommon, explains Caroline Reigada, but there are asymptomatic cases.

Another possible disease in these cases is coronary artery disease, which tends to be more symptomatic than hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. It can signal to the athlete during exercise that the heart is overloaded and that the myocardium is suffering from not receiving the necessary oxygen, leading to pain, unusual shortness of breath and even fainting.

When this happens, experts are unanimous in saying that the person should stop exercising immediately and investigate the reasons for the symptoms. “It could be the beginning of a total obstruction of the coronary artery that can lead to a heart attack”, warns Caroline Reigada.

Treatments and prevention

There is no cure for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is genetic. However, for coronary artery disease, which also causes heart attacks, it is possible to block the coronary artery and prevent a heart complication.

The treatments available can be either medication, which help to lower cholesterol levels, widen the vessel or make the blood “thinner” to facilitate blood flow, as well as through a stent that is passed in the artery to dilate it and allow better irrigation of the myocardium with oxygen.

Regarding prevention, experts say that all people over 40 years of age should have an annual check-up to check the situation of the heart. This includes performing an electrocardiogram, exercise stress test, and echocardiogram.

Taline Costa recommends that all athletes and sportspeople, and especially those over 35 years of age, do the Pre-Participation Sports Assessment. “These assessments need to be done before starting the activity or, those who already practice the sport, undergo exams and be monitored annually.”

Diabetics, hypertensive people, people who smoke frequently, who have chronic kidney disease and a history of heart attack in the family, regardless of age, should redouble their care and also undergo a cardiological evaluation every year, since this population is at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

“Sometimes, for people who are more likely to develop coronary heart disease, an exercise stress test alone is not enough. The person will have to undergo a catheterization”, says Caroline. And to athletes or those who perform physical activities frequently, the doctor warns: “Everyone should do a cardiac evaluation”. “We can prevent many athlete deaths.”