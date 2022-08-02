Debora Bloch opens the game and gives spoilers about her character in “Mar do Sertão”; plot will mix romance and humor

August has barely begun, but the month promises news on Globo’s small screens. With the end of “Beyond Illusion”the new plot that will take over the schedule at 18:00 will be “Sea of ​​the Sertão”. The telenovela will have big names from the broadcaster, such as José de Abreu, Renato Góes and Debora Blochwhich will be one of the main ones of the work.

The plot revolves around Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu), who, along with his son Tertulinho (Renato Góes) and his wife Deodora (Debora Bloch), owns the only reservoir in the city of Canta Pedra. The man, even, is little integrated to the new times and is very proud of the position he has reached in society.

“Deodoro is an arrogant woman, very attached to her family’s money and wealth. She is also quite mistaken and thinks that people with less money are less important”advanced Debora Bloch. The actress also explains that she is a rational, practical woman who will do anything to protect her family and maintain her status.

“Deodora, at first, just seems like an arrogant but harmless person who takes care of the house and family. But I think it will surprise you”said Bloch. “It’s a light novel, with humor and romance, but, at the same time, it’s a plot that talks a lot about Brazil and Brazilians”said the actress, praising the Sertão, where the story takes place.