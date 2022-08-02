“Depends on how willing you are”

In the next chapters of wetlandthe coldness of Renato (Gabriel Santana), son of Zuleica (Aline Borges) and Tenório (Murilo Benício), will surprise his father with an unusual proposal. Everything will happen when the colonel decides to put an end to José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and his children, and steal the rancher’s lands..

Tenório decides to hire Solano (Rafa Seig) to not get blood on his hands and Renato discovers his father’s evil plan. In conversation with the killer, the young man reaches the height of his coldness and even states that, if his father had contacted him earlier, he would have done the job himself.

When the outsider arrives on Tenório’s land, Renato and his younger brother, Roberto (Cauê Campos), begin to investigate Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia) in search of information. The eldest son confronts his father, who reveals his plans to assassinate José Leôncio. “I don’t know how you intend to do this by killing the man and his family”asks the squatter’s apprentice.

Annoyed, Maria Bruaca’s husband (Isabel Teixeira) rebuts his son’s speech, claiming that the boy has a lot to learn. If you have the balls to teach me”, he shoots, Renato. “It will depend on how much you’re willing to get to know your father.”counters the colonel. “It’s all I ever wanted in this life! To assume the position of favorite son”proposes the young man, scaring Tenório himself.