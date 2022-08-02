Despite the reduction in ICMS, supplying with gasoline is more favorable in Minas – Economy

Gas station located at Avenida Tereza Cristina, 1600, in the Carlos Prates neighborhood, displays its prices (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The government of Minas announced the reduction of the ICMS calculation on ethanol in the state, this Monday (1/8). The Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives in the State of Minas Gerais (Minaspetro) reported, however, that the drop in the value of fuel at pumps will be R$ 0.04. Thus, it is even more favorable to supply with gasoline than with ethanol.

“It is worth noting that the reduction in the calculation base that applies the ICMS by R$ 0.46 does not represent a direct reduction in the value of the pump, since it is necessary to calculate 9.29% on the new Weighted Average Final Price (PMPF )”, says Minaspetro, in a note.

According to the entity, the reduction of ethanol PMPF represents a very small impact on the final price of fuel at the pumps. Thus, at current parity, gasoline remains the most favorable option for the final consumer. “For the reduction to be interesting to the final consumer, a greater adjustment in the cost of the chain is necessary”, he points out.

Finally, the union states that, by announcing the reduction, “the government of Minas shows consistency with the calculation methodology and encourages the state’s economy with fuel prices that are fairer to consumers”.

Last Thursday (07/28), Petrobras announced a drop of R$ 0.15 per liter in the price of gasoline passed on to distributors. The measure has been in effect since Friday (29/7). The value of a liter dropped from R$3.86 to R$3.71. At the service stations, considering the composition of the fuel, which includes a 27% portion of anhydrous ethanol, the price increases from R$ 2.81, on average, to R$ 2.70 per liter at the pumps.

Final Weighted Average Price and ICMS reduction

A professor and collaborator at Denarius in the Fipecafi Projects area, Fabio Sobreira explains that the Final Weighted Average Price is sent by the Finance Department to the states to report on fuel prices.

“It is the basis for ICMS. Since November last year, the Federal District and other states had frozen this price so as not to increase ICMS. But as the PMPF was frozen, ICMS was falling, the price of fuels was falling. With that, this value frozen in November would be even lower. The government understood that it makes no more sense to leave it frozen if the price at pumps is already lower than the PMPF”, he emphasizes.

He points out that the reduction of BRL 0.46 in the weighted average price reflects 9.29% in the final price, which is down by BRL 0.04 at pumps.

“It seems little, but now the reduction in the ICMS base and not in the price of the fuel itself, which has already dropped to R$ 4.50. The fuel can drop even more than that. average is not reduced for the calculation of the tax”, he declares.

Gas station located at Avenida Cristiano Machado, 1383, Vila Suzana neighborhood (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Sobreira also points out that ethanol will only be advantageous if its price is below 70% of the value of gasoline. For him, the reduction in the ICMS base is positive because it improves competitiveness and he analyzes that it may have been taken to control prices and inflation.

“It could be to lower inflation, elections, there’s no way to know the real reason. It’s not a discussion that is up to analysts. We look at the market and we know that the final effect is a beneficial reduction, although we are unable to determine the reasons”, he says. .

“They are all aligned for this reduction in fuel prices, which is necessary in my opinion. The role of the government, the Central Bank and all economic agents to try to control inflation, as we already know how a very high inflation is harmful to a nation”, complete.

Sobreira also recalls that some of these measures to control inflation are only valid for this year. “With time, we’ll know if these measures will continue or not. There’s a lot that just for this year, maybe next year we’ll need to reinforce something”, he concludes.

Ethanol price at BH gas stations

The report of State of Mines visited some gas stations in the capital to check the price charged for ethanol. The value varies between R$ 3.68 and R$ 3.98. Check out:

station at Avenida Cristiano Machado 1383, Vila Suzana neighborhood, Regio Pampulha: ethanol R$3.93

station at Avenida Cristiano Machado, 2000, Cidade Nova neighborhood, Northeast Region: ethanol R$3.93

station at Avenida do Contorno, 647, Maria Virgnia neighborhood, Northeast Region: ethanol R$ 3.98

station at Avenida do Contorno, 2694, Santa Efignia neighborhood, Centro-Sul Region: ethanol R$ 3.78

Pica Pau station, at Avenida do Contorno, 10325, Carlos Prates neighborhood, Northwest Region: R$ 3.83

station at Avenida Tereza Cristina, 1600, also at Carlos Prates: R$ 3.68

During a visit to the Pica Pau gas station, the report caught the manager of the establishment increasing the price of ethanol from R$3.68 to R$3.83. We contacted the establishment to find out the reason for the increase, but were informed that the person responsible for the financial sector was not on site.

The pocket thanks the drop in prices

Construction engineer Cristiano Gontijo, 46, uses the car to work and consumes a lot of fuel. “I have to move all the time from one job to another”, he comments. He says that he always calculates to choose which of the fuels has the most favorable price. “So far, gasoline is viable, but with the reduction announced by Zema today, if it really drops by R$0.46, it will be more advantageous to fill up with alcohol. I always do the math, I have no prejudice. . I’ll go with the cheapest one and my pocket will thank you”, he says.

Construction engineer Cristiano Gontijo uses the car to work and fills up with whatever fuel is most favorable at the moment (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Gontijo says that, as he travels a lot around the city, he is always aware of the fuel prices charged by the gas stations. “The cheapest gasoline in BH is on Via Expressa. So every time I go there, I look at the price and complete it. I’ve already saved R$60, R$70 in one day, from one gas station to another. I’m always on the lookout. It makes a difference for those who drive a lot. There are times when I spend BRL 160 a day. If I save BRL 20 a day, in a month it’s just BRL 600. That’s a lot”, he points out.