device will perform ultrasound in real time

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the United States (USA), have developed a technology that every pregnant woman will like to know. The mechanism allows each pregnant woman to follow the baby’s development. More than that, the method works by applying a sticker the same size as a postage stamp.

See too: Watch out! Know which foods pregnant women should avoid at all costs

How does the new technology for pregnant accompany the baby work?

According to the information released, the patch will provide 48-hour ultrasound observation of the baby. That is, each patch can track the development of the son or daughter for two days. This is something that every pregnant woman would like to have access to.

Several continuous images will be captured, which can be transmitted to the pregnant woman’s cell phone through a specific application. This means that the new technology will be exactly accessible and can be easily used by any pregnant woman.

Tests were performed and approved

According to Science magazine, a concept in the scientific environment, the new technology has already been tested and approved by experts. Each patch will be an average of 3 mm thick and can be purchased at regular pharmacies after obtaining approval from the authorities. In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is the body responsible for authorization.

“We envisioned that the patches could be used on various parts of the body. We believe that we have reached a new era of wearable imaging devices that will allow an internal view of our organs”, said those responsible for the project.

For now, you will have to wait until the product is finished and meets all the bureaucratic requirements it needs to be offered on the market in broad sales. The fact is that every pregnant woman would love to be able to follow the development of the fetus in real time without having to go to a clinic. Of course, the patch will not be used for medical diagnosis.