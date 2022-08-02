Diablo Immortal: player spends half a million reais and ‘breaks’ the game | RPG games

According to the YouTuber, he left the game looking for an opponent for a period of between 48 to 72 hours before giving up. When contacting the developer Blizzard, the company stated that it is aware of the problem, but did not offer a date to fix it. The streamer wonders if the issue will even be resolved, as he is the only one in the world with this problem. Jtisallbusiness stated that he is considering asking for his money back because he “can’t do the things he paid his character to do” and mentioned that he is considering involving lawyers in the matter.

The problem has had consequences for the entire clan the YouTuber leads, with 300 players, of which he claims that 30 to 40 spent more than $1,000 each to strengthen their warriors. The clan won the Rite of Exile battle recently and now finds itself unable to defend itself in Battlegrounds mode. As the clan cannot enter the mode, any opponent that tries to challenge them will face NPCs, which are easier to defeat.