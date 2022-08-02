Did you answer Pix? QUIZ app guarantees up to R$ 140.00 to answer small questions

Currently, the dream of many Brazilians is to earn money online and supplement their income without leaving home. For this audience, micro-task applications establish themselves as interesting options. After all, they offer small payments to users who perform simple activities. One such app is QuizKing. According to Brazilian youtubers, the quiz app pays via Pix in 2022.

In their videos, influencers do everything to convince followers to download QuizKing and try their luck on the platform. For that, they invest in flashy affirmations and irrefutable promises. YouTubers claim, for example, that it is possible to earn “R$ 140 per answer” with the app. However, the public wants to know: does the app really pay? Or is it more of a virtual scam? In this sense, check out our review of the platform below.

QuizKing – Discover the quiz app that pays via Pix

Firstly, the QuizKing app is only available on the Play Store. Therefore, the quiz app only works on mobile phones with the Android operating system. So far, about 10,000 people have downloaded the app. In other words: it is a novelty in the digital store. In addition, it is important to mention that the description and interface of the application are in English – which makes it very difficult for Brazilian users to access it.and indicates that the platform does not support national subscribers.

Is it possible to earn BRL 140 per answer with QuizKing?

As we mentioned earlier, Brazilian youtubers claim that it is possible to earn “R$ 140 per answer” with the QuizKing app. This is a huge lie. Obviously, the platform does not work with such expressive values. The promise, first of all, only serves to attract the attention of Internet users and increase the profits generated by the invitation link. Therefore, distrusting the promises of national influencers is always a good deal.

How to earn money on QuizKing?

To earn money on QuizKing, it seems, there is no secret. Users must play the platform game, ensure good scores, reach the minimum withdrawal amount, and subsequently request payments. In the game, the players’ objective is to correctly answer the platform’s questionnaires. QuizKing is an international app, developed by a Chinese company. Therefore, payments are made via PayPal. Therefore, it is not possible to “withdraw on the spot” or “receive via Pix”, despite what youtubers promise.

Quiz app doesn’t pay on Pix, but is it reliable? Is QuizKing worth it?

On the Play Store, QuizKing secured a score of 4.7 (out of 5), considered high. User reviews, on the other hand, reveal that the app is not worth it. According to subscribers, the app stops paying after a certain level. In addition, users claim that the platform payments are extremely low. Most of the time, it’s just pennies. Therefore, everything suggests that the app is not worth it. Finally, see below some reports and draw your own conclusions.

“The app really pays, but after 7 withdrawals I made for 0.20 cents, they removed this option, and now you have to score a very high score to be able to withdraw 2 reais it’s not worth it! I’ll have to uninstall it.” – Jucinara.

“Stolen Game Impossible to win the 40 reais after level 85 the game starts stealing and blocks at level 95 for the user not to win !!! In short, I indicated the app to more than 40 friends and won 8 Cents !!!! unfortunate.” – The 7

“The app is cool, but waiting 7 days to receive 0.20 cents is a joke, I have another one that I receive on the same day, they could improve it, it even discourages me to continue with it.” – Magyar.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.qr.quizking. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

