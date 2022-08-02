Didn’t receive the IR refund? Your statement can be in the fine mesh

Understand what fine mesh is and see what to do if you haven’t received the IR refund. Be aware that the delay in receiving the amounts may mean that the declaration had a problem.

After all, what is fine mesh?

The first question is also the most basic and primary of all. First, you need to understand what the fine mesh thing everyone talks about about the Income Tax is.

The Federal Revenue crosses information provided by different entities with the information provided by the taxpayer. If there is any discrepancy between the information, a detailed investigation procedure is opened. In this process, the government itself summons the citizen to give testimony, in some cases. All this imbroglio is called fine mesh. When this occurs, the person is unable to receive the income tax refund.

In general, the problem occurs when there is some omission or error of data on the part of the declarant or the legal entity. The fine mesh is also used to locate fraud in the declaration system.

The best way to avoid falling into the fine mesh is to file your income tax return in advance and correctly. Declare all winnings properly. If there is a problem, correct the declaration within the legal period allowed. An interesting option is to hire an accountant to manage earnings.

What to do if I get into the fine mesh

If for some reason you were caught by the lion, the best thing is to understand what the mistake was and make the correction with the Federal Revenue. Therefore, it is best to look for an accountant or professional specialized in the subject to be able to solve your problem.

If the taxpayer ignores the requirement of the Federal Revenue, a fine of up to 37.5% of the amount owed to the Revenue may be charged. The biggest problem, however, is being unable to withdraw the annual income tax refund. Therefore, always seek to regularize your tax situation to avoid future inconvenience.