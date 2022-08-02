Directors explain why they used photos of Daniella Perez’s body

The Brutal Pact series: The Murder of Daniella Perez recalls the crime that shocked the country 30 years ago. Gloria Perez’s daughter was found murdered in a bush in Rio de Janeiro, after numerous blows by Guilherme de Pádua and his wife at the time, Paula Thomaz. The documentary also shows the moment her body was found, in scenes that shock viewers.

During an interview with Band.com.br, Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra, production directors, explained why they used the images. “At first we asked ourselves if we should show the crime photos, which are so shocking. But Gloria always thought it was important to show them precisely so that people could see and remember the barbaric and cruel brutality that was this crime and what they did to her daughter”, explained Tatiana.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (7) The release of the documentary miniseries Pacto Brutal, about the murder of Daniella Perez, brings to light details of the life and murder of the 22-year-old, who was at the height of her artistic career.reproduction ******Photo Gloria Perez and Daniella Perez Daniella Ferrante Perez Gazolla, daughter of novelist Glória Perez, has always been passionate about art. She became a ballerina in her teens and, due to her talent, was invited to dance professionally in one of the best companies in Rio de Janeiro. reproduction ******Photo Daniella Perez and Raul Gazolla The skill in dancing, in fact, earned the girl her first special appearance on TV, dancing in the opening of the soap opera Kananga do Japão, on TV Manchete. Backstage, she met actor Raul Gazolla, whom she married in 1990.reproduction *******Photo Daniella Perez (2) The experience was an inspiration for her to try a career as an actress. After performing tests, she won the opportunity to play the character Clô, in the telenovela Barriga de Aluguel.reproduction ******Photo Daniella Perez (5) The young woman’s interpretation caught the attention of director Dennis Carvalho, who later invited her to give life to the character Yara, in the soap opera Dono do Mundo. Despite being at the beginning of her career, Daniella became nationally known by the public.reproduction *******Photo Daniella Perez and Guilherme de Padua In 1992, he played the character Yasmim, in De Corpo e Alma, the last soap opera in which he acted. In the work, she was a romantic partner with former actor Guilherme de Pádua, who debuted in his first major work on TV and who would be responsible for the death of the actress in the same year.Disclosure ******Photo Daniella Perez (4) On December 28, 1992, Daniella’s body was found next to her car in a thicket located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, with 18 perforations. After collecting testimonies from witnesses, the police reached Guilherme and his wife, Paula Thomaz.reproduction *******Photo Guilherme de Padua At the time, a person would have seen the ex-actor’s car, with the tampered license plate, at the crime scene. According to the Justice, the criminals would have set an ambush to murder Danielle. Both were sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated murder.Playback / Instagram ******Photo Daniella Perez and Guilherme de Padua (2) Also according to the Justice, Guilherme was insecure after realizing that his character in the soap opera would not be present in two chapters. As he harassed Daniella, he got it into his head that the actress would have told her mother about his advances.Disclosure Photo Daniella Perez (3) The actor then engineered the young woman’s murder with the help of his wife, who was very jealous of Daniella because of the scenes between them. Disclosure ******Photo Guilherme de Padua (2) Today, Guilherme is pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Belo Horizonte. In one of his last public appearances, the former actor was caught in a pro-Bolsonaro protest. Instagram/Play 0

“The research was carried out with great care, a lot of study, always based on the case file. We looked into all the documents, reports, all the coverage made at the time and Gloria’s personal files”, added the director.

Tatiana also pointed out that the images avoid “versions planted by criminals and brought to trial by the defense”. “What always shocked Gloria and her family was the constant use of photos from the soap opera with the characters Bira and Yasmim, giving rise to lying and sexist versions that were perpetuated for so many years”.

In interviews he gave at the time, Guilherme de Pádua insinuated that Daniella Perez was in love with him and wanted to have a romance, but he would have denied it, since the two were married. Paula Thomaz would have discovered the “harassment”, and, taken by jealousy, wanted to talk to the actress about it, but the two argued and everything happened unexpectedly. “It is imperative that the series manages to clarify once and for all that this [o romance entre vítima e assassino] never happened. This narrative is part of an always sexist bias, of trying to blame the victim, turning facts in favor of criminals, perpetuating untruths, often convenient to sell magazines and newspapers. This needs to end. The series is based on the case files, the judgments of both and the truth of the crime”, concluded Tatiana.