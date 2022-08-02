Do I receive payment of R$ 1,212 IN ADVANCE for August? Check PIS 2021 TABLE; 2022 PIS TABLE and PIS CALENDAR

Thousands of people can still receive payment from the PIS 2022

CHECK HERE if you will withdraw R$ 1,212 in August

Between the months of February and March, the payment of the PIS benefited workers who worked in 2020.

As a result, there is an expectation for deposits for the year of 2021.

See all details about PIS 2022.

Below, see how to receive the PIS 2022:

PIS 2022; PIS PASEP 2022

As has been said, the PIS of those who worked in the year 2020 was released only this year – the PIS 2022.

As a result, the PIS of those who worked in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 – had to be postponed, with no start date determined.

As clarified above, the PIS of those who worked in 2020 were paid only this year, which ended up harming the payment schedule.

But it is expected that, in the second half of 2022, Codefat – the Deliberative Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador – will meet with the Federal Government to define when the payment of the PIS base year 2021.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

As is known, the PIS it is paid to workers of private companies and can be withdrawn through Caixa Econômica Federal.

O PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

In general, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.