Doctor warned of risk of fulminant attack in João Paulo Diniz

Businessman and former athlete João Paulo Diniz died yesterday, aged 58, in the city of Paraty, in Rio de Janeiro. A triathlon practitioner since the 1980s and a marathon competitor, he suffered a heart attack and could not resist.

In an account in the book ‘Paths and Choices – the balance for a happier life’, published in 2004 by businessman Abilio Diniz, father of João Paulo, cardiologist Bernardino Tranchesi Júnior told about when the athlete was diagnosed with a disease that prevented him, temporarily, from performing any physical activity. At the time, he warned about the risk of a massive attack.

“I followed a very serious case that João Paulo went through years ago. He was diagnosed with myocardial hypertrophy. It is a congenital heart disease that usually kills athletes. In the case of João Paulo, who is an athlete, it was recommended that he no longer practice any kind of sport. Nothing. He couldn’t even cross the street running, on pain of dying from a fulminant attack. You can imagine that it dropped like a bomb in that house!” .

Bernardino Tranchesi Júnior also says, in the text, that João Paulo Diniz underwent complementary exams in the United States and Germany after discovering the disease. He says that he accompanied the businessman to Washington (USA) to carry out super-aggressive tests on the human body.

“João Paulo even participated in the Ironman, a competition that foresees very heavy tests, and nothing happened. In the later exams, what we saw was an impressive regression of the hypertrophy in his heart until it almost disappeared. Honestly, it was a grace that the family received. For me it was Abilio’s faith that achieved this feat. There’s no explanation”, said Bernardino Tranchesi Júnior, who, according to himself, was responsible for authorizing the businessman to return to exercising.

According to TV Globo’s ‘SP1’ news program, the heart problem made João Paulo spend two months without performing any physical activity.

A triathlon practitioner since the 1980s, João Paulo Diniz was a supporter of Brazilian sport. Among the country’s great assets, he was the one who contributed the most, with resources and personal action, to a better environment for high-performance sports in Brazil.

Fascinated by endurance events, he participated in major marathons, such as those in New York, Paris and London, and was one of the creators of the Pão de Açúcar Relay Marathon, a milestone in the history of participation races in São Paulo and Brazil. The proof was the reason for several companies to encourage their employees to practice sports.

In addition, the entrepreneur has always been behind the main private enterprise to support high-performance sports in Brazil, the Núcleo de Alto Rendimento (NAR), a center of excellence in study, evaluation, prescription of sports training and training of coaches and trainers. physicists.