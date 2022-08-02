Dream job: company offers BRL 400,000 a year for ‘tester’ to taste 3,500 sweets every month | work and career

Imagine earning 100 thousand Canadian dollars (about R$ 400 thousand) a year to stay at home tasting sweets. For this is the job being offered by a Canadian company.

To apply for the position of ‘chief candy officer’ (something like ‘candy director’, in free translation) at Candy Funhouse, no previous experience is required – but the interested party cannot have any type of food allergy, and must have golden tastes’.

The company also calls for a creative mind and a love for sweets. And, in addition to the salary, the future employee – who will taste at least 3,500 sweets per month! – will be entitled to a dental plan.

The vacancy is for anyone over 5 years old (hi ​​kids), but you need to live in Canada or the United States, as although the future tester can work from home, ‘home’ will need to be in Toronto, Canada , or in the Newark region of the US state of New Jersey.

The future employer still promises the future Chief Candy Officer ‘lots of fun’, but also work: it will be the responsibility of the contractor to decide which new items will be added to the catalog and to lead the ‘candy council’ meetings.

The vacancy was posted on the social network dedicated to the professional market LinkedIn, and those interested should apply by the end of this month.

But the competition will be tough: in an interview with CNN USA, the company’s executive director, Jamal Hejazi, said he had already received thousands of applications, including entire families offering to share the tasks and work.

