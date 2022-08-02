Laís Caldasof BBB22, underwent a series of procedures in the eye region. The former BBB stated that she corrected the eyelid, called ptosis correction, upper and lower blepharoplasty, all to eliminate wrinkles and sagging on the spot.

“The wrinkles and sagging under my eyes bothered me a lot, and the excess skin of the upper right eyelid too”explained the ex-sister.

After the procedure was successful, the influencer took the opportunity to pin Maira Cardiwife of Arthur Aguiar. at the beginning of BBB22the influencer spared no words to detonate the “enemy” of her loved one.

“Drop eye won’t roll anymore”

“For the haters and this famous person who doesn’t remember my name, now learn hard or you’ll have to bully with another adjective. Because my eyes are down, honey, it won’t happen anymore”he snapped.

The former BBB did not save praise for Gustavo Marsengoher current boyfriend, since the time of the global reality show. “It’s taking care of me that you guys don’t understand. Drops eye drops, remembers the medicines, helps me with everything here at home. I just fell in love even more! More companion than he does not exist. I love you, love”commented.

back to the offices

on the web, Laís Caldas announced that he will return to dermatology, his specialty, and praised his profession. “There is nothing more rewarding than improving the self-esteem and health of my patients, transforming lives! Your face, your skin, it’s your business card! Take care of yourself, prioritize yourself, this is the message I give to my patients. I will be waiting for everyone in my office, it will be a pleasure to serve you!”he explained.

