Earth is spinning faster and faster and that could be a problem

Measurements carried out by the UK’s National Physical Laboratory show that the Earth is spinning faster than it was half a century ago and this has shortened days.

The 29th of June of this year was the shortest ever recorded since the beginning of the measurements. That’s because the Earth took 1.59 milliseconds less than 24 hours to perform the rotation movement (when the planet rotates around its axis from west to east).

publicity

Read more:

The last record was from the year 2020, in which, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Earth’s rotation accelerated to the point of breaking 28 times the previous record for the shortest day, recorded in 2005. 2020 was July 19, when the planet completed its rotation 1.4602 milliseconds faster than the average of 86,400 seconds.

According to the website space, Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), the official method of international timekeeping, is based on atomic clocks, which measure time by the movement of electrons in atoms that have been cooled to near absolute zero. Atomic clocks are accurate and invariant.

Some experts argue that climate change, which causes the melting and refreezing of the polar ice caps on the planet’s highest mountains, may be contributing to the reduction of the day, by increasing the speed of the planet’s movement.

Going down: 2022 saw the shortest day on record since atomic clocks were invented (Image: timedata)



What happens if the Earth’s speed increases?

Scientists warn that if the rate of speed of Earth’s rotation continues to increase, it may be necessary to remove a second from atomic clocks. This decision would be critical for Information Technology (IT) systems, but it is still met with a lot of skepticism as Earth’s lifespan may be at a minimum.

According to Meta researchers, “skipping a second” in Earth time would have drastic repercussions on hardware and software infrastructures that rely on timers or schedulers.

This situation resembles theories that emerged at the turn of the millennium, where many believed that computers would not be able to handle clocks shifting from the year 1999 to the year 2000.

Infrastructure will probably be the biggest issue faced, but with planning, you should remove most clock and date related issues from computers.

Via Timedata.com and News.au

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!